👎 — The Eagles were supposed to be rejuvenated coming off the bye and healthier than they’ve been since Week 1. But they came out flat and continued to kick themselves in the rear with mistakes and penalties. Pederson, as head coach, shares blame for his team’s slow starts this season. He deserves more for his uninspired play-calling.
👎 — The Eagles were a dreadful 0 for 9 on third down and 1 for 3 on fourth down. Pederson gambled on fourth and 10 at the Giants 36 with four minutes and 56 seconds left. He said a 54-yard field goal try was outside Jake Elliott’s range and that punting wasn’t a consideration. The decision to go for it wasn’t terrible, alas, but Wentz’s pass to Jalen Reagor, who was covered by Giants corner James Bradberry, was.
👎 — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was getting the ball out fairly quick, but the Eagles' front didn’t do enough to disrupt his timing. They produced two sacks, but Derek Barnett’s had more to do with the coverage and Fletcher Cox picked up a cheapie before the half.
👎 — The Eagles quarterback wasn’t the primary reason the Eagles lost, but he did little to actually help them win. Wentz didn’t have a turnover for the first time this season — golf clap — but his inaccuracy remained an issue. He overthrew open receivers, tossed a few at their feet, and shouldn’t be getting outplayed by the likes of Jones.
👎 — The Eagles aren’t exactly forthcoming about internal responsibilities, but Taylor needs to own some of Wentz’s and the offense’s regression. Has he been hard enough on his quarterback? Has adding pass game duties to his plate distracted from his work in the quarterbacks' room? These are fair questions.
👎 — For a brief moment last week it appeared as if the Eagles would have their starting offensive line at full strength. But Isaac Seumalo wasn’t activated off injured reserve and Nate Herbig suffered a finger injury in practice. Opeta and Pryor were forced to start at the guard spots and they struggled. Opeta stepping on Wentz’s foot on an early third and one encapsulated 2020 for the Eagles.
👎 — After eight games on the roster without playing, Jeffery finally got on the field. Aside from one overthrown pass by Wentz, the veteran receiver wasn’t involved much. It’s hard to argue for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside dressing ahead of Jeffery, but the Eagles have clearly decided the former second-round pick isn’t worth developing.
👎 — Jim Schwartz’s run stoppers settled down after a rough start, but damage on the ground had already been done. The Giants rushed for 94 yards on their first two drives, which produced two rushing touchdowns, the first a Jones zone-read keep that he took 34 yards for a score.
👎 — After a solid start, the plays designed for Hurts haven’t been as effective over the last several games. With little threat to throw — Hurts has gone to the air only twice on about 30 plays — defenses have focused on the run. For Hurts to be more effective as a passer, Wentz needs to come off the field to give the backup quarterback one more receiving option.
🤷♂️ — Sanders, upon his return following a two-game layoff, was explosive early and had long gains. He rushed for 82 yards on 11 carries through three quarters. But the Giants figured out the Eagles' run game and the running back — despite several broken tackles — gained only three yards on his last four totes. Sanders also dropped a couple passes.
🤷♂️ — Slay had been one of the Eagles' most consistent in the first half of the season, but he allowed far too many catches underneath Sunday. The cornerback’s coverage on a late Darius Slayton catch was sound, but the 40-yard gain would be the fatal blow.
👎 — Dave Fipp’s units haven’t been poor this season, and they really weren’t that bad Sunday, but the return and cover groups have been uninspiring. Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward both made poor decisions on punts that would get New York rolls. And a poorly covered 21-yard punt return by Jabrill Peppers set up a Giants fourth-quarter field goal.