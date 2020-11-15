So much for the benefit of getting healthier. This was just a godawful effort by the Eagles. It started with an inexcusable third-down offsides penalty on Malik Jackson on the Giants' first TD drive and never stopped, whether it was the defense giving up another touchdown run to a quarterback, Carson Wentz tripping over one of his lineman’s legs on an important third-and-one in Giants territory, or the offense failing to convert a single third down – they were 0-for-9 -- for the first time since 2004.