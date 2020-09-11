Eagles coach Doug Pederson said running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson “are doing extremely well” in recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively, but he said he wants to get through Friday’s noon practice before announcing their status for Sunday’s season opener at Washington.
Pederson said he would put defensive end Derek Barnett “in the same bucket as Miles and Lane, with an opportunity” to play. “We’ll see in these next couple of days, how he feels. Today’s a big day for all these guys.”
First-round rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, which makes it likely he will play. “Jalen’s doing really well. … We’ve kind of increased him this week,. We want to see where he’s at,” said Pederson, who stopped short of declaring Reagor ready, but also said to “expect some good things.”
Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (pec, hamstring) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) have not practiced and are not expected to play Sunday.
Pederson also confirmed that he named the eight team captains, instead of having the players vote as in years past. He said that decision had to do with all the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The league increased the number of captains from six to eight this season. Tight end Zach Ertz, who is frustrated with talks toward a new contract, is said to have taken not being named a captain as a sign that the organization might not see him as a building block.
Pederson called Ertz “a leader” who has “helped us win a lot of games around here.” He did not comment on the stalled contract talks.