Ertz’s contract situation moved to the front burner when the 49ers' George Kittle and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce signed new deals recently. Kittle, an emerging phenom at age 26, got $75 million over five years, with $40 million in guarantees. Kelce, 30, from the same 2013 draft class as Ertz, got four years and $57,250,000, with $20,750,000 in guarantees. The Eagles are said to have offered Ertz an extension last season, which he and Caric turned down. That deal is said to have focused on guaranteeing money over the rest of the current deal that Ertz was likely to earn anyway. When talks resumed during training camp, the Eagles are said to have offered a lower guarantee than before, and the negotiations quickly broke off. Roseman, looking at a serious cap crunch in 2021, is believed to be looking for a deal that won’t raise Ertz’s cap number before 2022. Ertz will count about $12.5 million against the cap this year and again next year.