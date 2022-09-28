The Eagles were without their No. 1 receiver and cornerback on Wednesday.

Star wideout A.J. Brown missed practice because of personal reasons while veteran corner Darius Slay was held out with a back injury. The Eagles also were without starting left guard Landon Dickerson (foot), and running back Boston Scott (rib) for Wednesday’s practice.

Brown wasn’t present for practice. It is important to note the 25-year-old was expecting the birth of his second child sometime this fall. Slay and Dickerson were at practice, watching from the sidelines during the portion open to media.

» READ MORE: The Eagles will wear their new black helmets three times this season. Here’s when they’ll debut.

Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of practice last week. The 2021 second-round pick missed a handful of series in the second half of the Eagles’ 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday and didn’t finish the game.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said there wasn’t concern about any of the injuries, including Dickerson’s, sustained against Washington when asked about him on Monday.

“We expect them to be good going into this week,” Sirianni said. “I mean, we’ll let you guys know as we continue on here. But nothing structurally that is highly concerning to us about these guys. We’ll keep our eye on them and see what the plan is for Wednesday at practice. We’ll see how that goes.”

DeVonta Smith (back), Miles Sanders (hip), and Milton Williams (knee) were limited on Wednesday. Josh Sweat, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox were limited for rest purposes.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith could get more touches as a situational punt returner