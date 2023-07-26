Jalen Hurts and the Eagles look to forge a new identity as they begin training camp: ‘Whatever wins’

After Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke the huddle on the NovaCare Complex practice field to take the first team reps of training camp Wednesday, he lined up in his familiar spot behind center Jason Kelce. Familiar targets A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith situated themselves at the line of scrimmage and a familiar offensive line prepared to protect their quarterback, all under the command of a familiar mentor in new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

But continuity does not equal comfort for an Eagles team less than six months removed from a Super Bowl loss. As Hurts heads into his third year at the helm of a familiar offense, he isn’t putting too much stock in carryover from the recent past.

“It’s a new journey,” Hurts said following the first day of practice. “Obviously, we have a ton of familiarity. We’re familiar with one another. But we still have to understand that we’re still trying to come here first day, we’re trying to set the foundation for what the identity of this team will be.”

For Hurts, the identity of any given team changes from year to year. Last season, the Eagles were a dominant bunch on both sides of the ball, consistently clobbering opponents with the NFC’s second-highest point differential (133) on their path to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. That dominance faltered in the Super Bowl, especially late in the game, as the Eagles met their match in the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Eagles will forge a new identity this season and leave the past behind, Hurts acknowledged that experience has been his biggest teacher throughout his career. The Super Bowl loss was part of his learning process, but throughout the offseason, Hurts turned the page by setting new goals and priorities at an individual level.

“You understand that things have to happen for you to move forward,” Hurts said. “If you fail, you want to fail forward. We know what our goals are, but it’s a day-by-day process in that. That’s why times like these, this time of the year, it’s very important for the foundation of what the team will be.”

The continuity of the offensive personnel at skill positions was not necessarily by design, according to general manager Howie Roseman, aside from the faith that the Eagles have in those existing players. Leading up to training camp, the Eagles added a potential depth piece at receiver in veteran Olamide Zaccheaus, who played his high school ball at St. Joseph’s Prep. Otherwise, Brown, Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert are expected to be Hurts’ primary targets again this season.

But the backfield will feature unfamiliar faces this upcoming season thanks to running back Miles Sanders’ departure in free agency. Roseman traded for former Detroit Lion D’Andre Swift, a Philadelphia native and another St. Joe’s Prep alumnus, and signed veteran Rashaad Penny, previously of the Seattle Seahawks. Both players will vie for roster spots in camp alongside returning running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

“They’re very great players with the ball in their hands,” Hurts said of Swift and Penny. “I’m excited to just see them more. Get a feel for them and how they play the game. Obviously, they’re great assets for us.”

Within the larger identity of the team, Hurts will also look to establish a new identity for his relationship with Johnson, who is taking over as offensive coordinator for now-Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen. Hurts has known Johnson since he was 4 years old when his father, Averion, was the defensive line coach at Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas while Johnson was the quarterback.

Johnson joined the Eagles in 2021, serving as quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons and helping Hurts reach new heights in his career. Hurts, 24, became the second-youngest quarterback in league history to win 14 regular-season games last season (behind a then-23-year-old Dan Marino in 1984). The quarterback’s history with Johnson is a starting point. Now, their relationship will evolve as Johnson gets settled in his new role.

“We’re going to continue to build our process of communication,” Hurts said. “How we do that, what that looks like. Continue to find out what the identity for us is. It’s different from coach to coach. I’m excited to navigate that. But there’s no doubt that he’ll do a great job.”

While identities change, the importance of setting a high standard stays the same for Hurts. In the early stages of camp, he’s challenging himself and his teammates to continue to set their own individual bars higher in order to set themselves up for success during the season.

“I think as you go through things, goals change, but standards don’t,” Hurts said. “In fact, the only thing that changes with the standard is it rises. Just challenging myself, challenging the people around me. Being intentional with the work. This is the best time of the year.”

Surrounded by new teammates and old, Hurts will play a key role in the process of the Eagles establishing a new identity as training camp progresses. He can’t predict what their exact identity will be, but he sure knows what he wants it to be:

“Whatever wins.”