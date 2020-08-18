It’s not as though the line is bereft of talent, or potential. Cox and Graham are elite, Jackson has been great in the past, and the club has invested draft picks and assets in the likes of tackle Hassan Ridgeway and ends Genard Avery and Penn State’s Shareef Miller. The cupboard might be emptier, but it isn’t quite bare, and opportunity has a way of making movie stars out of the likes of Joe “Doughnuts” Ostman.