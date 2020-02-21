Lane Johnson spent part of his Thursday going at it with two FS1 hosts known for trolling the Eagles and their fans.
Johnson seemed comfortable and game to get into it with the noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless during an interview on FS1’s Undisputed Thursday morning. Not surprisingly, among the topics discussed was whether the Eagles would sweep Cowboys next season after splitting their two games in 2019.
“Will you guarantee two Eagles victories next year over the Dallas Cowboys?” Bayless asked.
“Hey, don’t ask me dumb questions,” Johnson shot back “I mean, hell yeah.”
During the 11-minute interview, which not surprisingly was dominated by Bayless and his co-host, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson touched on a host of topics, including his early days as a junior college quarterback and praise for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s performance last season after a rash of injuries left him surrounded by practice squad players.
“Carson, I think, answered a lot of questions this year... He comes out there and is playing really consistent," Johnson said. “Obviously you like to have him healthy for the playoff game, maybe make another push. But amongst all the criticism that he had this year, I think he did a good job of stepping up, ignoring it, and really just going to work.”
Johnson also addressed Nick Foles’ struggles in Jacksonville, where he went from being the Eagles Super Bowl MVP to being benched by the Jaguars in favor of Gardner Minshew. While Johnson didn’t offer any opinions about Foles’ problems, other than pointing out the quarterback only started four games due to injury, he did touch a bit on Foles’ success with the Eagles.
“Really, what we did with him was shortened up the playbook, made it very simple, and really just went on his strengths and what he does best,” Johnson said. “He’s a guy with no ego."
Watch:
If sitting for an interview with one Eagles troll wasn’t enough, Johnson also stuck around to appear on Colin Cowherd’s FS1 show The Herd. Among other topics, Johnson addressed the criticism he received from Cowherd and others when he criticized the New England Patriots after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory 2018, claiming he’d “much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls.”
“I think I expressed myself and was able to live with the aftermath, so hey,” Johnson said. “After about a week of getting heckled, I was good with it.”
Johnson also took the opportunity to defend Eagles fans, whom Cowherd has ripped in the past as “dopey” and not “cerebral” enough to appreciate former head coach Chip Kelly. Cowherd has also called Philadelphia the “dumbest sports city in America.”
"I think my welcome to Philly moment was my third game. We played the Chiefs, and in the fourth quarter, I gave up two or three sacks, Colin. And it wasn’t good for me,” Johnson said. “They do more than boo. But it’s really an earn your stripes city. You go out there and show what you can do. If you can go through tough love — brotherly love — you’ll be good.”
Watch:
What’s next for Johnson? An interview with former WWE superstar “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, which can be heard on Austin’s podcast The Steve Austin Show on Tuesday, March 3.