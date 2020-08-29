Pryor was a TCU teammate of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who left the Eagles in free agency this year for an opportunity to start -- and to be paid starter money, five years, $45 million -- in Detroit. Vaitai was never an exceptional starter in his four seasons with the Eagles, but he could fill in at either tackle or either guard spot and not look lost. Until now, that has been the general view of Pryor’s upside -- a valuable utility player, maybe not a long-term starter. True versatility is valuable, and rare.