The Eagles won the game everywhere but where it counted. They outgained the Lions by nearly 100 yards, possessed the ball longer, didn’t allow a single first down by penalty (not sure how they missed doing that), and actually committed just four enforced penalties the entire game. That half of those came in the final minutes and cost them 35 yards when they merely needed to get close enough for a field goal was pretty typical of the afternoon. They out-Lioned the Lions.