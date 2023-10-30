Eagles announcer Mike Quick pulled a John Kruk during win over Commanders

What is it with Philly sports announcers predicting plays?

First, it was Eagles announcer Merrill Reese foreseeing a timely New York Jets interception. During the Phillies season, NBC Sports Philadelphia announcer John Kurk predicted two home runs seconds before they happened.

It was Mike Quick’s turn Sunday. With the game tied midways through the fourth quarter, the former wide receiver turned color analyst on 94.1 WIP said Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was due for an interception

“This would be the perfect time to get a takeaway,” Quick proclaimed just before Eagles safety Reed Blankenship stepped in for the interception, setting up a go-ahead touchdown by veteran receiver Julio Jones, his first since signing with the Birds.

5. Mike Quick: "This would be the perfect time to get a takeaway"



Reed Blankenship: pic.twitter.com/Vz7IxEO7oR — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 29, 2023

Quick, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Eagles who played from 1982 to 1990, has been a color commentator alongside veteran play-by-play voice Merrill Reese since 1998, when he replaced former Pro Bowler Stan Walters. The two are under contract with the Eagles through the 2024 season.

As far as announcers predicting plays, the go-to name has been former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. For a brief time, fans were calling him “Romostradamus,” but it’s a skill he’s unfortunately backed off from in recent seasons. Still, Romo and Jim Nantz took time out of their broadcast during an Eagles games last season to praise both Quick and Reese.

Advertisement

“This is my favorite hometown broadcast team,” Nantz said during the Eagles’ blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Boy, do I love those two guys … Get a chance to listen to them, and you can with all the apps. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

“Absolutely,” Romo added. “And if you’re annoyed with me, which, sure, I think most people are right now, tune in over there.”

If you’re looking for an easy way to listen to Reese and Quick call Eagles games, you can download the Eagles app and play their radio feed through your phone live during games. It’s not difficult to sync it up with the television broadcast, and the sound quality is good when streamed through smart speakers. But beware — the delay on radio is worse than TV, and you’ll need to stay off social media and ignore text messages if you don’t want the outcome ruined.

Why didn’t the NFL flex out of Bears-Chargers?

Last night, football fans on social media were all asking the same question: Why didn’t the NFL flex out of a dreadful matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football?

The two teams were a combined 4-10 entering Week 8, and the Chargers basically had the game locked up by the third quarter. But for the NFL to have flexed the game, it would’ve had to announce a change on Oct. 17, which obviously it didn’t.

The lack of flex is revealing. During the offseason, the NFL signaled it would be very conservative with prime time flexes into Sunday Night Football after expanding its ability to shift games in and out of both Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football and ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Last night’s game proved the bar to move games in and out of prime time this season has been set very high.

It’s not as if the league has been all that aggressive with flexes. The NFL flexed four games into Sunday Night Football last season — Weeks 11, 14, 15, and 17 — but on average the league shifts its prime time schedule less than two games a year.

To recap, here are the flex rules for this season:

Sunday Night Football: The NFL can flex twice between Weeks 5 and 10, and an unlimited number of times from Week 11 through Week 17. The NFL has to give 12 days notice through Week 13, and six days notice after that. Thursday Night Football: The NFL can flex twice between Weeks 13 and 17, and must give 28 days notice. Monday Night Football: The NFL can flex an unlimited number of times between Weeks 12 and 17, and must give 12 days notice.

If the NFL is planning on flexing any Sunday Night Football games this season, currently the most likely target would be the Week 10 matchup between the New York Jets (3-4) and Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 12. The obvious replacement would be San Francisco 49ers (5-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2), who have won five straight games under former Eagles head coach Doug Peterson. That game is currently scheduled to air on Fox at 1 p.m., and likely isn’t protected by the network.

The Jets have been surprisingly competitive without Aaron Rodgers and are coming off a win against the New York Giants. For the NFL to even consider flexing, the Raiders would probably need to lose to the Detroit Lions tonight on Monday Night Football.

After that, the NFL’s prime time schedule is filled with games that are bad, but no so bad they need to be flexed (or the unprotected options to replace them aren’t much better). It doesn’t mean the NFL won’t make a move, but it’s becoming increasing possible this could be the first season since 2020 where we don’t see any prime time flexes.

The Eagles have two prime time games remaining on their schedule — Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Quick hits

Speaking of Nantz, he did a great job covering up for a terrible graphic mistake during Bengals-49ers. CBS mistakenly showed a picture of backup quarterback Sam Darnold instead of current starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

For the first time since moving to YouTube, NFL Sunday Ticket experienced buffering issues and widespread problems Sunday during the 1 p.m. games, a hard pill to swallow considering the service runs $449 per season ($349 if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber). It’s worth pointing out that Amazon has managed to stream Thursday Night Football games since last season without any buffering or streaming issues.