NFL draft: Breaking down the edge rushers class and potential fits for the Eagles

The Eagles have a pressing need in edge rusher depth after trading Hasson Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick. While Josh Sweat returns as one of the presumptive starters defensively, along with free agent addition Bryce Huff, who signed a three-year deal, the players behind those two players are unproven.

Nolan Smith, a 2023 first-round selection, only played 12% of snaps last season. Zack Baun, a free agency pickup, has largely played a special teams role in his NFL career, but was an edge rusher at Wisconsin in college.

Having few proven NFL commodities in that room puts the need for an edge rusher as a primary focus in the draft. Since 2010, the Eagles have taken an edge rusher in every draft except for 2011. It’s a premium position across the league and having more than one or two effective pass rushers has proved vital in championship runs.

Here’s a look at edge rushers the Eagles should consider in the 2024 NFL draft, with a class that has plenty of high-end depth.

Top of class

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Possessing next-level hand work, combined with his first-step quickness, Latu is one of the more skilled pass rushers in the draft process over the last couple of seasons. With several moves in his tool box, from double hand swipes to cross chops, Latu is relentless rushing the quarterback, tallying career highs in sacks (13) and tackles for loss (21½) in 2023.

Initially beginning his career with the University of Washington, Latu was forced to medically retire in 2021 because of a neck injury, but was cleared to return playing after transferring to UCLA in 2022. It’s his biggest concern as it relates to his NFL future, and could be a determining factor if teams want to put a first-round investment in him.

The 6-foot-5, 259-pound edge rusher can drop into coverage, although he is best served rushing the passer than anything else. Latu isn’t the strongest run defender, which would likely have him in a situational pass rusher role early in his career, but he would be an excellent complement to what the Eagles have on the roster currently, if he makes it to No. 22 overall. The Eagles met with him at the combine and has a pre-draft visit scheduled for the Birds as well.

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Arguably the prospect with the highest ceiling among the 2024 draft-eligible edge rushers is Turner, who continued to grow and became more disruptive as the season wore on in 2023. The junior standout made a massive jump in production, finishing with 15½ tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his final season with the Crimson Tide. An explosive pass rusher who excels at turning the corner against offensive tackles and using his length (34 3/8-inch arms) to create separation, Turner is only scratching the surface, in terms of a pass rush plan, for his development.

Projecting best as a standup edge rusher who has size (6-3, 247 at the combine) and tools, Turner displayed his athleticism during the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.46 second 40 yard dash, jumping a 40½-inch vertical, and leaping a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump. His run stopping ability is underrated as well, posting 11 run stops and 19 total tackles defending the run, according to Pro Football Focus.

Unlikely to be an option for the Eagles as a projected top-10 pick, Turner has his best football ahead of him.

Jared Verse, Florida State

If you’re looking for an old school, no-nonsense type of edge rusher who sets the edge and wins with power, Verse is your guy. The 6-4, 254 pound Verse is all about controlling the rep at the point of attack against opposing offensive linemen and pass rushing through a tackle’s chest, using his overwhelming power to get after the quarterback. The Seminoles pass rusher finished with 12½ tackles for loss with nine sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

Entering the combine with questions about his athleticism as a more traditional power rusher, Verse answered them with a strong performance in Indianapolis. While his change of direction ability (7.31 three-cone, 4.44 short shuttle) were solid, but not overly explosive, Verse showed his speed (4.58-second 40) and lower-body explosiveness (35-inch vertical, 10′7″ broad jump).

Excelling in speed-to-power conversions, Verse would be an excellent addition in the first round, should he be available for the Eagles. His pedigree, skill set, production, and size would be an ideal fit in Philly, especially to replace Brandon Graham’s role when he eventually retires from the Eagles.

Power rushers

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Measuring in at the combine at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds with 34½-inch arms, Robinson moves and plays like a player who is 20 pounds lighter, exploding off the football and then using his length to create separation between himself and the offensive linemen. His style of play as a power rusher and his versatility to play the three-technique makes him an exciting prospect to project in an NFL defense.

In his final season with Missouri, Robinson registered 14 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks, with a 17 percent pass rush win rate, per PFF. His swim move in particular, setting it up with his length, is impossible for opposing offensive linemen to stop. Though he’s not a player with explosive speed as others (4.95-second 40 at combine), his no nonsense approach to rushing the passer will bring a different dimension to the Eagles’ edge room.

Bralen Trice, Washington

A disruptive force along Washington’s defensive line was Trice, who led the team in tackles for losses (11½) and sacks (7). The senior employs a power-rush style of pass rushing, using his size and strong hands to work through the chests of opposing offensive linemen. For his size, Trice also has a surprising amount of finesse and savvy working the corner against tackles.

Whether it’s rushing as a stand-up edge player, rushing from the three-tech position (inside shade of the tackle), or from the 4i (directly in front of the tackle), Trice has the versatility and quickness to win from any spot across the defensive line. Over the last two seasons, Trice has accounted for 16 sacks, 23 ½ tackles for losses, and a forced fumble. According to PFF, he finished the 2023 season with a 16.4% win rate in pass-rushing situations, accounting for 76 quarterback pressures.

After a strong season, Trice had a less than stellar showing at the NFL combine, weighing in at 245 pounds, and running at 4.72 second 40-yard dash. In the field workouts, Trice didn’t move as smoothly as other edge rushers during the on-field portion of the workout.

However, two years of consistent tape, performances in marquee games, and a relatively clean injury history makes Trice an enticing player to take on Day 2.

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Possessing powerful hands and undeniable potential, Western Michigan’s Kneeland finished with 4½ sacks and 7½ tackles for loss in 10 games for the Mustangs in 2023. He has all the makings of becoming an all-around disruptive defensive end at the NFL level. Winning 17.3% of his pass rushes, according to Pro Football Focus, Kneeland is a speed-to-power conversion expert.

He measured in at the scouting combine at 6-foot-3, 267 pounds with 34½ inch arms and though he had modest speed testing (4.75-second 40), his agilities were impressive for his size (7.02-second three-cone, 4.18 short shuttle). Kneeland also leaped a 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump and a 35½-inch vertical, showing his lower body explosiveness.

The Eagles also had a formal meeting with Kneeland at the combine, and at his podium, the Western Michigan standout said he sees a lot of similarities in his game to that of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, citing their relentlessness and being bigger edge rushers. That skill set could prove vital in an Eagles edge rusher room that just saw Hasson Reddick traded to the New York Jets. His film reveals a relentless pursuit, specifically as a backside run defender, to disrupt plays, and could potentially fill Brandon Graham’s role once he moves on or retires from the Eagles.

The wild card

Chop Robinson, Penn State

A unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection after the 2023 season, Robinson tallied 9½ sacks and 17½ tackles for losses in 22 games over the last two seasons.

Possessing elite first-step quickness, Robinson explodes off the snap to create chaos in the backfield. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson had a 20.9 percent pass rush win rate, creating 26 quarterback pressures this season. Right now, Robinson is solely a speed rusher, winning by beating tackles at the apex of the pass rush and slipping past their outside shoulder, or setting up offensive linemen outside to work back inside.

While his run defense is a work in progress, credited with just eight run stops this season, Robinson’s pass rush ability will be highly sought after. Though he has average arm length (32½-inch arms), Robinson has elite speed (4.48 second 40 at the combine) and lower-body explosiveness (34.5-inch vertical, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump). Most likely a situational pass rusher at the NFL level, the Eagles have a similar player in Smith on the roster already, plus the addition of Huff as well. Robinson could develop into a high-end pass rusher with his twitchiness, but his skill set would add redundancy to the edge rusher room.

Sleepers

Austin Booker, Kansas

Booker has less than 600 career snaps but has some enticing traits worth developing at the NFL level. After spending the two previous seasons at Minnesota, playing in just six games, Booker served as a rotational pass rusher for the Jayhawks defense, finishing with eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

His coming out party was at the Senior Bowl, capping an excellent second day with a handful of sacks in the team sessions. Measuring at 6-4, 240 at the NFL combine, Booker didn’t blow testing away, running a near sub 4.8-second 40, but his speed to turn the corner as a pass rusher, along with his length (33⅞-inch arms) would be worth an early Day 3 selection.

Javon Solomon, Troy

An underrated player on this list, Solomon was the nation’s sack leader this season (16). He has a chance to put NFL teams on notice with his closing speed and relentless pursuit of the quarterback. A natural speed rusher who can threaten tackles with speed-to-power conversions, Solomon isn’t getting enough love nationally, despite winning 15% of his pass rush reps, according to PFF.

Solomon’s skill set has drawn comparisons similar to Huff, who finished with a career-high 10 sacks last season. Solomon has a nasty cross-chop but plays with such great leverage he can use to get under the pads of tackles and finishes violently around the corner to close the pocket on quarterbacks.

The Eagles had a formal interview with Solomon at the combine, and though he’s a bit undersized (6-1, 246) he has some vines for arms, measuring in with 33⅞-inch arms. The Eagles have five Day 3 picks; Solomon would be worth a late-round selection to sit and develop.