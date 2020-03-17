Jenkins arrived via free agency in 2014, McLeod landed in 2016, and together the two made up the team’s best safety tandem of the last quarter-century, at least. McLeod, who turns 30 in June, started all 16 games last season after suffering a knee injury that limited him to three games in 2018. Pro Football Focus charged him with 15 missed tackles, the most he has compiled since 2014, but opposing receivers caught only 53.3% of the passes thrown when he was in coverage, McLeod’s career-best number.