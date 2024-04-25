Jeff McLane’s mock NFL draft for the first round: Eagles move up to take a cornerback
Quarterbacks will go quickly and so will Marvin Harrison Jr. Let's get right to it.
1. Bears
Caleb Williams, QB, Southern Cal
Chicago is taking a quarterback after trading away Justin Fields, and Williams seems to have the most can’t-miss qualities.
2. Commanders
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
New ownership and coaching will want a quarterback to kick off the next era in Washington. Daniels has maybe the greatest upside at his position.
3. Patriots
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
It’s possible New England gets an offer to trade out. But unless the Patriots have targeted a quarterback they think they can get later in the first round, it seems likely they take Maye at No. 3.
4. Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
There’s been speculation about various teams moving up into this spot, but does Arizona need more selections? (The Cardinals have 11.) Jonathan Gannon is in the middle of an overhaul but might regret passing on an all-timer.
5. Vikings
Projected trade between Minnesota and L.A. Chargers
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
All the buzz about the Vikings moving up for a quarterback appears real and it’s possible the Chargers think they can still get a worthy tackle later in the first round.
6. Giants
Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
The Giants might consider McCarthy if he falls into their laps. But they desperately need outside receivers and Odunze checks most of the boxes.
7. Titans
Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame
Alt’s a top-five talent, so it’s possible some tackle-needy team trades up for him. But it would be a dream scenario for Tennessee if he’s sitting there at No. 7.
8. Falcons
Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama
This pick seems like a no-brainer. Defensive-minded Atlanta coach Raheem Morris needs an edge rusher and Turner is generally considered the best of a thin bunch.
9. Bears
Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
It might sound cliché to pair a quarterback with a receiver when a team has two first-round picks, but Nabers might just be the best available prospect at this stage.
10. Jets
JC Latham, T, Alabama
Jets general manager Joe Douglas could be on the hunt for one of the top three receivers. Tight end Brock Bowers could suffice if chosen here. But Latham could satisfy the need for an interior offensive lineman who projects as a future franchise tackle.
11. Chargers
Projected trade between Los Angeles and Minnesota
Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Jim Harbaugh could be in on Bowers, but there’s going to be a run on tackles at some point, and Fuaga is a road grader who can help the new coach’s run-heavy offense.
12. Colts
Projected trade between Indianapolis and Denver
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
If Latham or Fuaga were to fall to this spot, it could trigger an Eagles trade-up. The Colts don’t have as far to jump, though, and Shane Steichen is looking for help for his young quarterback.
13. Raiders
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Penix may not be the 13th-best prospect, and Las Vegas may be able to trade back and get him. When it comes to quarterbacks, though, why overthink it?
14. Saints
Troy Fautanu, T, Washington
Olumuyiwa Fashanu could be another tackle option here, but Fautanu’s positional flexibility could appeal to New Orleans.
15. Broncos
Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
No one understands the need for shutdown cornerbacks more than Sean Payton. He drafted his share with the Saints and might have to pull the trigger if Arnold is gettable.
16. Eagles
Projected trade between Seattle and Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
A move up for a tackle might be in play, as well. But with great depth at the position, and not as much at cornerback, Howie Roseman may want to make his move here for either Mitchell or Arnold.
17. Jaguars
Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Jacksonville needs cornerbacks, but the Eagles jump them in this scenario and they snag the top interior defensive lineman in the draft instead.
18. Bengals
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State
Another year, another draft that Cincinnati enters with offensive line needs. Fashanu regressed a touch last season, but he has all the traits NFL teams want from left tackles.
19. Rams
Jared Verse, edge, Florida State
The Rams might be a team under the radar looking for a developmental quarterback to trade back for. They haven’t had a first-round pick in nine years, though, and the explosive Verse would fill a hole.
20. Steelers
Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma
Pittsburgh almost never moves around in the draft or sways from its core roster-building beliefs. The Steelers will take who they view as the best available at premium positions and Guyton would seem to qualify (even if he’s a bit of a project).
21. Dolphins
Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA
Miami surprisingly has a lot of holes. An interior lineman like Graham Barton could be the selection, but Latu slips in this mock draft and the Dolphins can’t pass him up.
22. Seahawks
Projected trade between Seattle and Eagles
Graham Barton, G, Duke
We’re getting to the point in the draft when teams have few prospects graded as first-rounders and almost anything can happen. Barton is one of few interior linemen who is projected as plug-and-play caliber.
23. Chargers
As part of projected trade between Minnesota and L.A. Chargers
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Suggesting that Thomas would be the replacement for the departed Keenan Allen makes good copy. This mock draft isn’t immune to following those types of narratives.
24. Cowboys
Amarius Mims, T, Georgia
Mims and Guyton would be suitable Eagles options at tackle. Guyton seems more like a Jeff Stoutland guy, though. As for the Cowboys, they draft more for immediate need than most.
25. Packers
Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Green Bay could push for a tackle here, but if the top seven are gone, the Packers could do worse than to select the fastest corner in the draft.
26. Buccaneers
Chop Robinson, edge, Penn State
Robinson is the sort of freakishly athletic talent that teams overrate. His production didn’t match his skill set in college. But I could see Tampa Bay — or some other team with a late first-rounder — betting on his upside.
27. Cardinals
Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Newton doesn’t have overwhelming size for an interior D-lineman, but he’s twitchy and should be among the first 32 picks.
28. Bills
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Mitchell is on the first-and-second-round bubble, but he has all the tools to go on Day 1. Teams may wait for receivers, though, with many projected to be Day 2 talents.
29. Lions
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Some scouts view DeJean as a tweener defensive back, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Taking a projected safety at this point wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. The Eagles also shouldn’t be ruled out of drafting the Iowa playmaker.
30. Ravens
Jordan Morgan, T, Arizona
Morgan might be a first-round reach, but recovery from a torn ACL may have limited him some last season. The Ravens are the sort of franchise that can see into the future.
31. 49ers
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
McKinstry is another corner who has been projected to the Eagles. They had him in for a top-30 visit. But he isn’t as ready-made as Arnold and could be a second-round option if he falls.
32. Chiefs
Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
A quarterback-needy team that didn’t draft one earlier — like the Broncos — may want to trade back into the first round for Bo Nix or Penix if he drops. But the idea of Andy Reid taking a joystick-like receiver satisfies this selection.