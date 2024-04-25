Jeff McLane’s mock NFL draft for the first round: Eagles move up to take a cornerback

1. Bears

Caleb Williams, QB, Southern Cal

Chicago is taking a quarterback after trading away Justin Fields, and Williams seems to have the most can’t-miss qualities.

2. Commanders

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Advertisement

New ownership and coaching will want a quarterback to kick off the next era in Washington. Daniels has maybe the greatest upside at his position.

3. Patriots

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

It’s possible New England gets an offer to trade out. But unless the Patriots have targeted a quarterback they think they can get later in the first round, it seems likely they take Maye at No. 3.

4. Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

There’s been speculation about various teams moving up into this spot, but does Arizona need more selections? (The Cardinals have 11.) Jonathan Gannon is in the middle of an overhaul but might regret passing on an all-timer.

5. Vikings

Projected trade between Minnesota and L.A. Chargers

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

All the buzz about the Vikings moving up for a quarterback appears real and it’s possible the Chargers think they can still get a worthy tackle later in the first round.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce’s Last Stand: A valiant epilogue that saw the Eagles legend battle time, his body, and a collapsing team

6. Giants

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Giants might consider McCarthy if he falls into their laps. But they desperately need outside receivers and Odunze checks most of the boxes.

7. Titans

Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame

Alt’s a top-five talent, so it’s possible some tackle-needy team trades up for him. But it would be a dream scenario for Tennessee if he’s sitting there at No. 7.

8. Falcons

Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama

This pick seems like a no-brainer. Defensive-minded Atlanta coach Raheem Morris needs an edge rusher and Turner is generally considered the best of a thin bunch.

9. Bears

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

It might sound cliché to pair a quarterback with a receiver when a team has two first-round picks, but Nabers might just be the best available prospect at this stage.

10. Jets

JC Latham, T, Alabama

Jets general manager Joe Douglas could be on the hunt for one of the top three receivers. Tight end Brock Bowers could suffice if chosen here. But Latham could satisfy the need for an interior offensive lineman who projects as a future franchise tackle.

11. Chargers

Projected trade between Los Angeles and Minnesota

Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Jim Harbaugh could be in on Bowers, but there’s going to be a run on tackles at some point, and Fuaga is a road grader who can help the new coach’s run-heavy offense.

» READ MORE: It’s a good thing for Nick Sirianni that he agreed with Jeffrey Lurie on the Eagles’ new coordinators

12. Colts

Projected trade between Indianapolis and Denver

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

If Latham or Fuaga were to fall to this spot, it could trigger an Eagles trade-up. The Colts don’t have as far to jump, though, and Shane Steichen is looking for help for his young quarterback.

13. Raiders

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Penix may not be the 13th-best prospect, and Las Vegas may be able to trade back and get him. When it comes to quarterbacks, though, why overthink it?

14. Saints

Troy Fautanu, T, Washington

Olumuyiwa Fashanu could be another tackle option here, but Fautanu’s positional flexibility could appeal to New Orleans.

15. Broncos

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

No one understands the need for shutdown cornerbacks more than Sean Payton. He drafted his share with the Saints and might have to pull the trigger if Arnold is gettable.

16. Eagles

Projected trade between Seattle and Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

A move up for a tackle might be in play, as well. But with great depth at the position, and not as much at cornerback, Howie Roseman may want to make his move here for either Mitchell or Arnold.

17. Jaguars

Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Jacksonville needs cornerbacks, but the Eagles jump them in this scenario and they snag the top interior defensive lineman in the draft instead.

» READ MORE: Eagles seven-round mock draft: Trade-up for Alabama’s Terrion Arnold addresses cornerback need

18. Bengals

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State

Another year, another draft that Cincinnati enters with offensive line needs. Fashanu regressed a touch last season, but he has all the traits NFL teams want from left tackles.

19. Rams

Jared Verse, edge, Florida State

The Rams might be a team under the radar looking for a developmental quarterback to trade back for. They haven’t had a first-round pick in nine years, though, and the explosive Verse would fill a hole.

20. Steelers

Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma

Pittsburgh almost never moves around in the draft or sways from its core roster-building beliefs. The Steelers will take who they view as the best available at premium positions and Guyton would seem to qualify (even if he’s a bit of a project).

21. Dolphins

Laiatu Latu, edge, UCLA

Miami surprisingly has a lot of holes. An interior lineman like Graham Barton could be the selection, but Latu slips in this mock draft and the Dolphins can’t pass him up.

22. Seahawks

Projected trade between Seattle and Eagles

Graham Barton, G, Duke

We’re getting to the point in the draft when teams have few prospects graded as first-rounders and almost anything can happen. Barton is one of few interior linemen who is projected as plug-and-play caliber.

» READ MORE: 2024 NFL draft: Rating 15 potential first-round targets for the Eagles

23. Chargers

As part of projected trade between Minnesota and L.A. Chargers

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Suggesting that Thomas would be the replacement for the departed Keenan Allen makes good copy. This mock draft isn’t immune to following those types of narratives.

24. Cowboys

Amarius Mims, T, Georgia

Mims and Guyton would be suitable Eagles options at tackle. Guyton seems more like a Jeff Stoutland guy, though. As for the Cowboys, they draft more for immediate need than most.

25. Packers

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Green Bay could push for a tackle here, but if the top seven are gone, the Packers could do worse than to select the fastest corner in the draft.

26. Buccaneers

Chop Robinson, edge, Penn State

Robinson is the sort of freakishly athletic talent that teams overrate. His production didn’t match his skill set in college. But I could see Tampa Bay — or some other team with a late first-rounder — betting on his upside.

27. Cardinals

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Newton doesn’t have overwhelming size for an interior D-lineman, but he’s twitchy and should be among the first 32 picks.

» READ MORE: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. carries on legacies of father and late mother into the NFL: ‘It was also a dream of hers’

28. Bills

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Mitchell is on the first-and-second-round bubble, but he has all the tools to go on Day 1. Teams may wait for receivers, though, with many projected to be Day 2 talents.

29. Lions

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Some scouts view DeJean as a tweener defensive back, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Taking a projected safety at this point wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. The Eagles also shouldn’t be ruled out of drafting the Iowa playmaker.

30. Ravens

Jordan Morgan, T, Arizona

Morgan might be a first-round reach, but recovery from a torn ACL may have limited him some last season. The Ravens are the sort of franchise that can see into the future.

31. 49ers

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

McKinstry is another corner who has been projected to the Eagles. They had him in for a top-30 visit. But he isn’t as ready-made as Arnold and could be a second-round option if he falls.

» READ MORE: Eagles 2024 NFL draft prospect visit tracker

32. Chiefs

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

A quarterback-needy team that didn’t draft one earlier — like the Broncos — may want to trade back into the first round for Bo Nix or Penix if he drops. But the idea of Andy Reid taking a joystick-like receiver satisfies this selection.