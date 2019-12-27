How does the NFL decide which games land on which networks? On Sunday evening, when the playoff teams are determined, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz jump on a massive conference call involving several NFL departments, including broadcasting, football operations, and PR. There, they look at weather scenarios and ratings predictions, as well as any requests from networks and team owners. But in the end, it’s Goodell and Katz who make the final decision on the playoff schedule.