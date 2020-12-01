Yet any time you start to wonder whether the confusion and frustration and unsteadiness are a product of a quarterback who has lost some critical step, you see plays like the one that happened midway through the third quarter on Sunday night, when everybody except Boston Scott tried to run a third-down screen play. This turned out to be a problem because Scott was the intended receiver. Or, you see a play that happened earlier in the drive, when Wentz seemed to think that Richard Rodgers was supposed to run one way, and then double-clutched a throw to where Rodgers was, only to watch Rodgers run away from that spot. Stuff like this has been happening all season with these patchwork pass-catchers, and each time has left Wentz looking like he doesn’t know where he is.