Eagles practice observations: Arryn Siposs remains lone punter — for now; Marcus Mariota rebounds; Big play for Darius Slay

The Eagles held their 13th open practice of the 2023 training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Saturday. Here are the links to Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

Here were my observations from Day 13:

Punting on a punter

So long, Ty Zentner, we hardly knew ye. The rookie was given his last opportunity to push incumbent Arryn Siposs for the punting job in the second preseason game vs. the Browns and, well, he failed. Zentner’s kicks were uninspiring. He averaged less than 40 net yards and two days later was released.

The Eagles didn’t make a corresponding punter move, which either suggests they’re comfortable with Siposs or there isn’t an obvious candidate to bring in yet for competition. The educated guess here is that they’re waiting to see if teams with two punters in camp will release a promising one before rosters need to be trimmed to 53. If so, they could bring him in for a look-see. That doesn’t mean Siposs has the job. He shouldn’t from this vantage point. He was shaky in big spots the previous two seasons and hasn’t exactly been stellar this summer.

Greedy Williams was the other notable release, namely because the former third-round draft pick arrived via free agency. But it was obvious rather early in camp why the Browns didn’t retain him. He just didn’t perform well.

Roll call

The Eagles entered camp healthy and remained that way through the first three weeks, but the injury bug finally caught up to them in the second preseason game. The following players who left Thursday’s meeting with the Browns were waived/injured: cornerback Zech McPhearson (Achilles), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (concussion/neck) and defensive tackle Noah Elliss (injury unknown). The Eagles expect those three to clear waivers and return to be placed on injured reserve. McPhearson’s season is likely over.

The following left early on Thursday and remained sidelined: linebacker Nolan Smith (shoulder) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (concussion). Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) was also taken to the locker room never to return, but he was a full participant two days later. Joining Smith and Ojomo as new inactives were defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee soreness), running back Trey Sermon (ankle), receiver Greg Ward (ankle), cornerback Mekhi Garner (ankle), and linebacker Kyron Johnson (appendectomy).

Linebacker Haason Reddick (thumb), and receivers Quez Watkins (hamstring) and Britain Covey (hamstring) remained out.

With all the missing pieces the Eagles signed some camp bodies: Defensive tackles Marvin Wilson, Robert Cooper, and Caleb Sanders and linebackers Tyreek Maddox-Williams and Quinton Bell. Wilson is the lone familiar face. He gives the interior of the defensive line some depth with Elliss out, but also with few viable options behind Jordan Davis at nose tackle.

Starting separation?

The Eagles are still far from the season opener, but it felt like there might have been more clarity at the two starting spots on defense that are still up for grabs. At linebacker, Zach Cunningham got most of the snaps alongside Nakobe Dean. Cunningham finished with a team-high seven tackles vs. the Browns. He has stood out more than Myles Jack, the other inside linebacker signed off the street a few weeks ago. He hasn’t played with the first unit in a while. Nicholas Morrow and then Christian Elliss were the next up in place of Cunningham.

At safety, Justin Evans took almost all the reps next to Reed Blankenship. He flashed several times on Thursday and seemed to be rewarded for it two days later. Terrell Edmunds spelled him later in practice. Rookie Sydney Brown ran exclusively with the second unit. The lineup could be shuffled tomorrow, but Cunningham and Evans being first up with camp nearly over could have some meaning.

Lead lion

Dean’s role as the middle linebacker isn’t in threat. He’ll also likely be the linebacker to play in all personnel packages. He had the splash play with a forced fumble on Thursday and carried that confidence into the workout two days later. First, Dean did well to stay on running back Kenneth Gainwell’s hip out of the backfield. Then a few plays later, he knifed into the backfield and touched up receiver A.J. Brown on a bubble screen.

Dean wasn’t perfect on the day, but he let out a roar after the would-be tackle for loss. It’s become increasingly clear why the team feels comfortable with him in the middle despite his relative inexperience.

Big play Slay

I was a bit surprised that Nick Sirianni had his players in full pads two days after a game, but with the session involving mostly the first unit, who didn’t dress on Thursday, it made sense. Darius Slay got the proceedings off to a spirited start with an acrobatic interception. He tipped a Jalen Hurts pass that deflected off intended receiver DeVonta Smith and into the cornerback’s hands. The sideline was fast approaching, but Slay tap danced both feet inbounds.

A quick shoutout to another first unit cornerback who hasn’t been mentioned much here: Avonte Maddox. The slot had a strong practice. He stuck with Smith in man coverage on a vertical inside route, and blew up a screen to tight end Dallas Goedert when he slipped by Zaccheaus’ attempt at blocking.

Mariota rebounds

Marcus Mariota has struggled throughout camp and in the preseason. He looked so bad against the Browns — and rookie Tanner McKee looked so much better in comparison — that some are now speculating whether there’s a legit competition for the No. 2 quarterback spot. I wrote about that very question, although I think he’s premature to suggest its likelihood.

Mariota had a solid practice in response, though, and got off to a hot start when he hit a wide-open Devon Allen downfield for a touchdown. There was a blown coverage and it’s not as if the deep ball has been one of his problems through camp. But Mariota was consistent when given the chance to throw and silenced maybe some of his critics. McKee, meanwhile, didn’t get a single snap in either team or seven-on-seven drills. He should play a lot in the third preseason game vs. the Colts.

Dallas does Philly

Goedert has been stupendous throughout camp. If healthy the entire season, he could finally make the Pro Bowl and rank just behind fellow tight end Travis Kelce in production. He benefitted when Morrow or Dean — I couldn’t tell who was ultimately responsible — vacated the middle and had a nice gain. Later, Goedert caught a touchdown pass in seven-on-sevens on a skinny post vs. zone coverage.

Hurts threw ahead of him on another pass into the end zone later, but Blankenship was there when the pass caromed off the tight end’s hands. Late in practice, Goedert beat Dean in a mismatch on an inside route.

Uncle Milton

Milton Williams is another young gun who appears to be improving with the additional playing time. The third-year defensive tackle dominated guard Julian Good-Jones in back-to-back one-on-ones. Williams initially beat him off the edge and then followed up with a powerful bull rush that had Good-Jones on his heels.

Rookie Tyler Steen, who has had his ups and downs at right guard vs. left tackle, did well to fend off Wilson with his hands in one on ones. He spent all his team snaps at right guard, which allowed Brett Toth and Fred Johnson to get second-team reps at left tackle. Steen crushed newcomer Sanders with a pull block late in practice.

Other observations

Defensive end Josh Sweat beat left tackle Jordan Mailata for a sack of Hurts. … D’Andre Swift did well running and receiving. He beat Cunningham in man coverage for a chunk play, and had bursts into the second level on inside and outside zone runs. … Running back Boston Scott had a positive rush up the middle, but let a Hurts pass sail through his hands on the next play.

Extra points

Lane Johnson was asked to name a player he thought could have a breakout season. After mentioning a few O-linemen, the right tackle said: “I think Jalen Carter can make a lot of noise this year, I really do. He’s a guy who can play … at a very high level right now.” … Sirianni nearly flipped his wig on rookie receiver Joseph Ngata, who appeared to not know a play. Ngata has obvious ability, but he’s been the subject of a few coach tirades this summer. … The Eagles reconvene Sunday for another open practice. They have a closed walk-through on Monday before hosting the Colts in a joint practice on Tuesday.