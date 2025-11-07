Howie Roseman is ‘the model GM,’ the Eagles’ identity crisis is over, and what else they’re saying

After two consecutive losses, the Eagles managed to pick up two straight wins heading into their bye, giving them a 6-2 record as they prepare to travel to Lambeau Field for Monday Night Football. The Birds have an opportunity to continue their success in a prime-time matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who they will be meeting for the third time in 14 months.

The Eagles’ bye week also included the NFL trade deadline, so much of the dialogue has been centered around Howie Roseman’s trio of moves, but there’s also been talk of the Eagles finally finding their identity and the history between the Birds and their Week 10 opponent.

Advertisement

Here’s everything they’re saying about the Birds and their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers …

‘[Howie Roseman] is the model general manager’

The defending Super Bowl champions continued to make headlines during the bye week and general manager Howie Roseman was at the center of it all. Roseman added more depth to the cornerback room by acquiring Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander, and picking up former first-round pick Jaelan Philips from the Miami Dolphins.

» READ MORE: Eagles trade deadline grades roundup: Howie Roseman was busy, but did he make the right moves?

The big move for the Eagles was acquiring Phillips, a 26-year-old can linebacker who can help bolster the team’s pass rush as they push for another Super Bowl run.

“It’s about being able to run it back if you’re the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Chris Canty on Unsportsmanlike Radio. “And that defense this year has not been as stout as they were last year. They lost a couple of pieces up front in Milt Williams and Josh Sweat. To me, this is in an effort to be able to mitigate the impact of those losses, being able to add another pass rusher like Jaelan Phillips, I think it’s an outstanding get by Howie Roseman.”

Leading up to the trade deadline, there was speculation that the Eagles were going to make an even bigger move: trading A.J. Brown. However, according to Roseman, that was never even an option.

“Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl this year and Howie Roseman has made that abundantly clear,” said Emmanuel Acho on the Speakeasy talk show. “Howie Roseman didn’t make a foolish, egotistical decision such as letting A.J. Brown go.

“And then Howie Roseman made an incredibly wise decision by saying, you know what, we need to stock the cupboard at cornerback because it’s weak. We need to stock the cupboard at pass rusher because it’s weak. … Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl this year. There’s not a better team that got better in the last seven days than the Philadelphia Eagles.”

TJ Houshmandzadeh added: “Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles, they are what every NFL team should aspire to be. … Howie Roseman just has done a great job over the last six, seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles and he is the model general manager in the NFL.”

» READ MORE: Howie Roseman is ‘the Obi-Wan Kenobi of NFL trades’ and what they’re saying about the Eagles’ deadline moves

‘Their last game … that was their true identity’

Colin Cowherd ranked his top 10 teams in the league, and the Eagles came in at No. 1, ahead of the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams and the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.

Heading into the bye, the Birds pulled off wins over the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. In the Giants game, with Brown out due to a hamstring injury, the Eagles rediscovered their running game with Saquon Barkley eclipsing 100 yards for the first time this season.

“When Saquon Barkley gets 15 touches, they’re undefeated,” Cowherd said. “I think the A.J. Brown situation kind of gets in the way. The only way to puncture a great team is drama in the locker room or a severe injury. So, I think their last game, when A.J. didn’t play, that was their true identity. A power run team. Saquon, 15 touches. I think the two best teams in the league right now are NFC teams. One doing it on roster, one doing it on coach and quarterback and a good defense. Philly, one. Rams, two.”

» READ MORE: Biggest questions about Eagles trade deadline strategy, and other AMA highlights

‘The championship still runs through Philadelphia’

On Get Up, Mike Greenberg posed the question, “Are the Los Angeles Rams, when push comes to shove, the best team in the NFL?”

“No,” Ryan Clark responded. “It’s much like Peter [Schrager] mentioned about teams winning games against the lower level teams in the league. … You think back to the biggest game they had this season, it was against the Philadelphia Eagles, which they dominated for most of it and couldn’t find a way to finish it. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, maybe better than I’ve ever seen him play, they’re going to get an opportunity down the stretch. But at this point, to me, the championship still runs through Philadelphia.”

The 6-2 Rams are within the top five favorites to win the Super Bowl at both FanDuel and DraftKings.

‘Sneaky great rivalry’

The Eagles and the Packers have a lot of history together, especially recently. From opening last season together in Brazil and competing against one another in the playoffs to the Packers filing a proposal to ban the Tush Push. Of course, each event ended the same — with the Eagles coming out on top.

Now, the Packers have a chance to avenge the losses at home in prime time. Peter Schrager is ready for an exciting game between the two teams.

“Sneaky great rivalry, right now,” Schrager said on Get Up. “And it might be an NFC championship preview. … These two franchises, they’ve had history. The Eagles have had the best of them and I don’t think they particularly love each other. So, if you’re the Packers, we’re home, we’re on Monday Night Football, everyone’s watching. I think this is the best game the NFC has seen this year so far. I would also say this is the biggest opportunity for the Packers to show that they don’t just show up to some games.”