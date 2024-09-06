Eagles vs. Packers predictions: Rounding up the experts’ Week 1 picks

After a long offseason, the Eagles are finally back. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Eagles are in Brazil ready to take on the Packers. Coming off last season’s collapse, many are still hesitant about this new iteration of the Birds. Friday’s game is the first look at the 2024 Eagles, with two new coordinators and a host of new additions on both sides of the ball, like Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff. Will they start the season with a bang?

The game looks like a toss-up — the Birds are favored by 2½ points on FanDuel — and the Packers are coming off a surprisingly successful year in 2023, their first without Aaron Rodgers at the helm, nearly knocking off the 49ers to make the NFC championship game. This offseason, the Packers made quarterback Jordan Love one of the highest-paid players in NFL history ahead of his second year as a starter.

So, how good of a flight back from São Paulo are the Eagles going to have? Here’s what the experts from local and national media are saying …

Inquirer beat writer predictions

The Inquirer beat writers aren’t bullish about the Birds’ chances on Friday. Three of the four beat writers picked the Packers to win on Friday. Here’s some of Jeff McLane’s prediction …

There’s always uncertainty heading into a season opener, even with a returning head coach. But with two new coordinators, Nick Sirianni sitting Jalen Hurts and his starting offense in the preseason again, and having to play in a foreign environment for the first time, the Eagles are a bit of a mystery. That could obviously play to their advantage. But the feeling here is that the Packers, with Jordan Love, will set the tempo. Jeff McLane

For the rest of McLane’s prediction and a look at how the other three see this one playing out, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances at delivering a win on Monday …

ESPN: The Eagles beat out the Packers in their predictions, with seven of 11 experts picking the Birds. Bleacher Report: Five of the eight Bleacher Report experts picked the Birds thanks to the Packers’ “shallow secondary,” even though the offensive starters did not appear in preseason. The Athletic: The Athletic’s panel is a bit less excited about the Birds, with just four of the 10 panelists choosing the Eagles to win on Friday. CBS Sports: Five of CBS’ eight writers picked the Packers to beat the Birds in Brazil.

USA Today: Two of the four panelists picked the Birds to win outright. NFL.com: Just two of the five NFL.com panelists picked the Eagles to win, but one panelist who picked the Packers said he didn’t “have a strong feeling” one way or the other, ultimately picking the Packers because it’s the first game for Hurts without Jason Kelce. L.A. Times: The L.A. Times picked the Eagles to beat the Packers by a touchdown thanks to the Barkley and Kellen Moore additions. Pro Football Talk: Unlike the Eagles, the Packers were red-hot down the stretch in 2023. PFT predicts that continues, with both Mike Florio and Chris Simms picking the Packers.

Fox Sports: Fox Sports picked the Birds despite last season’s collapse, backing the defensive front against the Packers’ offensive line. Sports Illustrated: Just three of SI’s eight experts are picking the Birds to win in Brazil. Sporting News: Sporting News is predicting a shootout with a Packers walk-off field goal.

Local media predictions

Here’s how local media in Philadelphia and Wisconsin are picking Friday’s game …

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Birds to narrowly pull one out, thanks to Hurts and the Eagles’ play in the trenches. NBC Sports Philadelphia: Two of the four writers at NBC Sports Philadelphia are picking the Birds to win Friday, trusting in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to keep the Packers’ offense at bay. Delaware Online: Nine of the 14 panelists at Delaware Online are backing the Birds in the season opener.

The Eagles play in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Corinthians Arena.