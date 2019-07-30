1. The Eagles were in pads for the second straight day, and there were live tackling periods. While there weren’t any big hits, there were a number of highlights for both units. Most important, there didn’t appear to be any significant injuries. The live periods are best for evaluating the run game. Overall, yards were tough to come by on the ground — a good sign for the defense — but running back Miles Sanders did deliver about a 5-yard touchdown run for the first-team offense to finish a drive late in practice. The rookie ran up the gut and into the end zone standing. Tackle Lane Johnson jumped on Sanders and coach Doug Pederson admonished rookie tackle Andre Dillard for not celebrating, as well.