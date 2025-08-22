The Eagles’ final preseason game is tonight. Here’s why Merrill Reese thinks you should watch.

The Eagles play their final preseason game tonight against the New York Jets in North Jersey, their final tuneup before they kick off the 2025 NFL season in just under two weeks.

If you’re expecting to see Jalen Hurts or just about any starter of significance take the field, you haven’t been watching. Friday night is for fringe players to make their final case to remain on the team before the Birds cut down to a 53-man roster Tuesday.

Merrill Reese, the longtime voice of the Eagles who will be doing play-by-play on 94.1 WIP, has to watch the game. But that doesn’t mean he expects it to boring, even if he admits the second half will feature “a lot of players who are only known to their mothers.”

There are a couple of players Reese is looking forward to watching, including Kyle McCord, the St. Joe’s Prep alum who grew up rooting for the Eagles and got the bulk of the snaps (and threw his first touchdown pass) during their second preseason game.

Reese also pointed to the battles for three starting defensive positions at safety, cornerback, and linebacker, where he’s been impressed by the play of first-round pick Jihaad Campbell.

“I’m also interested to see more of No. 41, Darius Cooper, who’s a free agent who came out of seemingly no place,” Reese told The Inquirer, pointing to the wide receiver’s college career at obscure Tarleton State.

“He’s really made a mark. He’s been really, really good,” Reese said. “I think he’s got a great chance at a roster spot.”

My colleague Jeff McLane agrees, pegging Cooper as one of the top winners of training camp. His chances of making the team’s final roster improved Thursday with the news Johnny Wilson is out for the season following a training camp injury.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles’ final preseason game:

What time is tonight’s Eagles preseason game?

The Eagles final preseason game against the New York Jets is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia time locally on NBC10.

Scott Graham, the former Phillies broadcaster, will handle play-by-play alongside Ross Tucker. Dave Spadaro will report from the sidelines.

The preseason game will air on a number of local stations, including:

WPMT, Fox43 (Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pa.) WWCP, Fox8 (Johnstown-Altoona-State College-DuBois-Bedford, Pa.) WOLF, Fox56 (Wilkes-Barre-Scranton-Hazleton, Pa.)

Other local stations the Eagles-Jets game will air on include:

WCBS, CBS2 (New York City) KHII (Hawaii) 7mate and 7+ (Australia)

Friday night’s game can also be heard on the radio on 94.1 WIP, with Reese and Mike Quick calling all the action (or the lack thereof). WIP’s Devan Kaney will report from the sidelines.

Tonight’s Eagles-Jets preseason game also will air on the NFL Network, but not until 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Where can I stream tonight’s Eagles preseason game?

Tonight’s game will be free to stream on the Eagles app and website if you live in the Philadelphia market.

The game will also stream in the Philadelphia market on any so-called skinny bundle that carries NBC10, including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Most offer a free trial. You can also stream it on the NBC app, but a cable login is required.

You can also stream NBC10 for free using a digital antenna, if you live in and around Philadelphia.

Fans living outside the Philadelphia market can stream the game on NFL+, the league streaming service. It’ll set you back $6.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial.

