These are the questions that matter most as we turn our attention to the next 14 games of this 2020 season. In a 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday afternoon, Doug Pederson was outcoached. Carson Wentz was outplayed. The Eagles fell to 0-2 and they did it because the team that they played was the better one. But the most disconcerting thing about the performance was their lack of identity. We keep hearing about how this offense finally has the tools it needs to be the offense that all of us know it can be. Well, what, exactly, is that supposed to look like?