It’s NFL Schedule Release Day. Capitalized because like everything the NFL touches, it’s become a sports holiday of sorts during a month (May) on the calendar when the NFL news tends to slow down.

With the official announcing of schedules means way-too-early game lines being released by sportsbooks.

The defending NFC champion Eagles had two of their games officially announced heading into Thursday’s full release. The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday on the NFL Network and ESPN.

The two games we know are official: the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 3 and host a Christmas Day game vs. the Giants.

No surprise here for the NFC favorite: FanDuel made the Eagles favorites in both games.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel. Subject to change. This story may be updated as more games are officially announced.

Eagles vs. 49ers Week 13 (Dec. 3) odds

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -134; 49ers +114

Total: Off the board

Who will be playing quarterback for San Francisco when the season starts? Who will be playing quarterback for San Francisco by the time the first Sunday in December hits?

Sam Darnold? Trey Lance? Brock Purdy? No one would be shocked if it were Brandon Allen come Dec. 3.

It’s a big question on a 49ers roster that has few questions overall. The 49ers will be good again, and it seems like it doesn’t really matter who plays quarterback for them.

This is a matchup between the NFC’s top teams as far as odds go. The Eagles are slight favorites at +850 to win the NFC. San Francisco is +950. Dallas, the third team on the odds board, is +1400 to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Eagles vs. Giants Week 16 (Christmas Day) odds

Point spread: Eagles -7.5

Moneyline: Eagles -340; Giants +275

Total: Off the board

Daniel Jones got paid. Like, really, really paid.

Jalen Hurts was probably smiling, because he later got even more paid.

The Giants are coming off a somewhat surprising playoff appearance. They even won a game on the road in Minnesota before getting trounced at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles tore through the NFC en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

They’ll be solid again. But if both teams are healthy, it’s fair to expect a happy Delaware Valley on Christmas night.