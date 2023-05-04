Two Eagles future bets to make right now with NFL season still months away

With the NFL Draft in the books, it’s time to make some Eagles predictions in the futures market.

The Eagles were one of five teams to receive an A+ draft grade from Pro Football Focus. However, I’m not sure any of the four other teams have as legitimate a chance as the Eagles to get to the Super Bowl.

And when you consider that the Eagles were a holding call away from possibly beating the Chiefs to win the title, Philadelphia is well-positioned to run it back.

In this preview, we’ll highlight the bets Eagles backers should consider adding to their portfolio ahead of the season.

Eagles to win the NFC (+330 at FanDuel)

With Aaron Rodgers switching conferences and moving to the AFC with the Jets, finding a quality quarterback in the NFC outside of Philadelphia is even more challenging.

Of the seven NFC teams that made the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw Tom Brady retire for a second time while San Francisco’s quarterback room remains in disarray.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy stated that he’s not even sure if he’ll play in the upcoming season as he tries to recover from a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury.

The 49ers have another quarterback coming off a severe injury, Trey Lance, but he has only four games under his belt as a starter in the NFL.

As for the Cowboys, there are still plenty of questions about their quarterback Dak Prescott getting the job done n a big spot. You could probably say the same about Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Cousins and company lost to the Giants at home in the wild card round.

The loss confirmed the viewpoint by many that the Vikings were indeed overvalued, and the following week, the Eagles ended the Giants’ season with a 38-7 thrashing.

While the Giants made some strides, much like the Seahawks, they’re still in a reboot phase, whether at the quarterback or head coaching position.

And of the teams that failed to make the playoffs in NFC, the Rams probably have the best remaining quarterback of the bunch in Matthew Stafford.

However, the Rams lack the personnel to make a legitimate push after trading away many of their premium draft picks before their Super Bowl run.

Thus, when you look at the overall rosters in the NFC, there’s the Eagles, and then there’s everyone else. The Eagles are a great bet to win the conference, given the advantage a healthy Jalen Hurts gives them at the quarterback position.

Eagles to win the NFC East (+110 at FanDuel)

If we’re backing the Eagles to win the NFC, we’ve also got to like their chances to win the division. This season, every team in the NFC East will play all four of the AFC East teams.

However, they’ll also face one opponent each from the NFC South, NFC North and AFC West, and those matchups are based on how the teams finished in the standings.

In other words, because the Eagles won the NFC East, they’ll face other division winners as part of the scheduling requirement.

But I think the Eagles will be even more formidable inside their division after going 4-2 last year. It’s worth noting that in one of their divisional losses, they didn’t have Hurts available for the game due to injury.

Where the Giants and Cowboys could falter is in the games against AFC East teams.

You could easily argue that besides the games against the Patriots, the Giants and Cowboys could have the lesser quarterbacks in those matchups.

Moreover, the Giants and Cowboys must show they can run the ball to keep some of the better opposing quarterbacks on the sidelines. According to rbsdm.com, both teams finished the year with a negative expected point added per play when running the ball.

In contrast, the Eagles ranked first in the category while finishing third in overall success rate at 47.9%.

Given that the nucleus of the Eagles is still very much intact, I’m surprised we’re getting a favorable price with odds at +110.

