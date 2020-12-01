Jim Schwartz’s defense played well enough to win, giving up just one touchdown pass to Russell Wilson, holding the Seahawks to 2.5 yards per carry, and allowing them to convert just 2 of 10 third-down opportunities and 2 of 4 red-zone chances. But the offense once again came up small. Wentz had another costly red-zone interception and his wide receivers had 9 catches for just 46 yards. The Eagles didn’t pick up their first first down until their sixth possession of the game. Doug Pederson’s fourth-down aggressiveness failed twice.