Jim Schwartz’s defense played well. It held Russell Wilson to 12 rushing yards and one touchdown pass. The Seahawks converted just 2 of 10 third-down opportunities and 2 of 4 red-zone chances. But Carson Wentz and the offense struggled once again and the Eagles are 3-7-1 and they still haven’t hit bottom yet. Grading another disappointing Eagles loss:
Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Corey Clement ran the ball a total of 9 times for just 28 yards Monday night. The only run production the Eagles really had was from Carson Wentz, who ran for 42 yards on 5 carries and had 3 of their 4 rushing first downs. He had 20- and 13-yard runs on the Eagles’ first touchdown drive.
Grade: D
Carson Wentz had his second red-zone interception in as many games, miscommunicating with an open Dallas Goedert on a fourth-and-4 throw midway through the fourth quarter. Wentz averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt. Eagles wide receivers had just 46 receiving yards on 9 catches.
Grade: D
The Eagles held the Seahawks to 76 yards on 30 carries. They gave up a 16-yard touchdown run to Chris Carson on an inside trap in the second quarter, but otherwise shut Seattle down. They held Russell Wilson to 12 yards on 6 carries
Grade: B-plus
Darius Slay has spent the season matching up against the other team’s top wideout and has done a good job. But he had a tough night Monday against the Seahawks’ DK Metcalf. Metcalf won just about every 50-50 ball against him and finished with 10 catches for 177 yards. But the Eagles gave up just one TD pass to Russell Wilson. That was a one-yard fade to David Moore in the second quarter.
Grade: C
Jake Elliott made his only FG attempt, a 42-yarder in the third quarter. But he missed a PAT following the Eagles’ first touchdown late in the first half. Cam Johnston had a 43.6 net average on 5 punts, and Greg Ward had a 12-yard punt return.
Grade: B
Jim Schwartz’s defense played well enough to win, giving up just one touchdown pass to Russell Wilson, holding the Seahawks to 2.5 yards per carry, and allowing them to convert just 2 of 10 third-down opportunities and 2 of 4 red-zone chances. But the offense once again came up small. Wentz had another costly red-zone interception and his wide receivers had 9 catches for just 46 yards. The Eagles didn’t pick up their first first down until their sixth possession of the game. Doug Pederson’s fourth-down aggressiveness failed twice.
Grade: C