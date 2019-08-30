• Pass and Stow: The Third Base Gate will open at 11 a.m., allowing Birds fans to enjoy the indoor-outdoor space of Pass and Stow, the new restaurant area that replaced McFadden’s bar (where a man was beaten to death after a 2009 Phillies game in an argument over spilled beer) this season. The new spot is named after John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original Liberty Bell in 1753. Appropriately, the iconic 19-foot-high Liberty Bell that once hung at Veterans Stadium is on display for fans looking for a blast from the past.