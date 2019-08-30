Planning to tailgate at an Eagles home game this season? If you decide against grilling up sausages or noshing on cheesesteak cheesecake (which is a real thing), you’ll have more food choices this season, thanks to the Phillies.
Starting Sept. 8, ahead of the Eagles’ season-opener against the Washington Redskins, some options at Citizens Bank Park will be open ahead of 1 p.m. games at Lincoln Financial Field. The ballpark won’t be open prior to home games with later starts.
Eagles fans will have a few options at the ballpark:
• Pass and Stow: The Third Base Gate will open at 11 a.m., allowing Birds fans to enjoy the indoor-outdoor space of Pass and Stow, the new restaurant area that replaced McFadden’s bar (where a man was beaten to death after a 2009 Phillies game in an argument over spilled beer) this season. The new spot is named after John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original Liberty Bell in 1753. Appropriately, the iconic 19-foot-high Liberty Bell that once hung at Veterans Stadium is on display for fans looking for a blast from the past.
Tickets are $20 to enter, and include access to the pay-as-you-go beer garden and the Goose Island at the Park outdoor bar. Fans can also pick up some brick oven pizza, and there are dozens of televisions to watch all the pre-game action.
• Shake Shack: If you’re looking for a less-expensive option, Shake Shack will be open for takeout-only service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No ticket is required to grab takeout from Shake Shack, and fans can use the restaurant’s entrance next to Pass and Stow along Pattison Avenue. There will also be “several tailgate specials,” according to the Phillies.
If none of these new options seem that enticing, you still have time to order meat bars from Carson Wentz.
Here are this season’s 1 p.m. home games for the Eagles:
Sunday, Sept. 8: Redskins at Eagles, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions at Eagles, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Jets at Eagles, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3: Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m.