The Eagles held their 10th open practice of the 2022 training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday. Here were my 10 observations from Days 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Let’s get to the action from Day 10:

Measuring up Pascal. Zach Pascal missed the first week of practice after eating a bad quesadilla. He spent a few days in the hospital and said he lost 16 pounds. It was not an ideal way to start his first camp with a new team. But Pascal slowly regained the weight and since his full return has stood out. Wednesday was the former Colts receiver’s best outing as quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew looked his way repeatedly.

In seven-on-seven drills, Pascal caught a pass in the end zone from Hurts ahead of safety Marcus Epps. Hurts’ pass was well placed. A set later with the second-unit offense, Pascal beat cornerback Mac McCain to the corner of the end zone for another score. In team drills, Hurts went to him out of the slot on three straight attempts. Pascal secured the first two, but safety Andre Chachere stepped in front of the third for a pass breakup.

Pascal is one of Nick Sirianni’s guys. They bonded with the Colts and when the receiver reached free agency this offseason, the Eagles signed him to a one-year contract. He won’t likely see a ton of time on offense, but he’s a decent-sized inside target (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) and could complement starter Quez Watkins when needed. Pascal’s special-teams abilities, though, should guarantee him a roster spot.

Reagornomics. Jalen Reagor, Andre Dillard, and Derek Barnett — first-rounders from 2020, ‘19 and ‘17 — have not performed up to the amount it cost the Eagles to draft them. But they’re still here and all three have arguably had decent camps. Does that mean any one of them will supplant those now ahead of them on the depth chart? It’s unlikely, but all three will see the field and are only a chin strap away from starting.

Reagor hasn’t seen a ton of targets this summer, but when the ball has come his way, he has mostly been reliable. He cut short of the defending Darius Slay on a square out and snared a Hurts toss with outstretched hands. Reagor appears to be in great shape and has yet to miss time.

He has to prove that he can perform on Sundays, however. He hasn’t run consistently precise routes and that has hurt his production. Reagor spoke with reporters after practice for the first time since last season and said all the right things. He still has trouble turning off his social media and ignoring the trolls, but he seems to understand that he’s likely here for another season and just needs to go out and perform.

Dillard’s drilling. Dillard and fellow left tackle Jordan Mailata were further integrated into practice after coming out of concussion protocol. They each took reps with the first team. Mailata, though, is firmly entrenched as the starter. Dillard will have to bide his time, although offensive line injuries are often the norm with the Eagles. He has taken measures to increase his strength since his rookie season, but he looks even bigger this summer.

Dillard struggled in the run game and against power rushes in his first three seasons, but he’s been an immovable beast this camp. He kept Hurts’ blindside clean during his reps and gave a seemingly perturbed Barnett a little extra in pass protection during one of the defensive end’s rushes.

A possible Dillard trade has been fodder for some, but unless there’s a significant left tackle injury before the season, the feeling here is that the Eagles value the depth he brings to the position.

Barnett sharp. Few expected Barnett to return to the Eagles, but he signed a cost-effective one-year deal to be a rotational end. That’s probably, in retrospect, his ceiling, but the front office overemphasized his sack numbers and the effort often behind those sacks in college. He hasn’t been enough of a physical freak to offset his relative lack of size. He’s a try-hard guy, which is fine for a backup but not fine when it results in excessive penalties.

Barnett has looked sharp in camp, but it’s not as if he’s ever slogged it in the summer. Like Reagor, he spoke to reporters for the first time since last season. Never much of a talker, Barnett said he re-signed with the Eagles because of his teammates. He has always been popular in the locker room. Less under the microscope, maybe he can regain some of the love he has lost from fans.

Injury update. Safety Anthony Harris was the only new name on the injury report. He was out with a “tooth” even though the Eagles didn’t practice at 2:30. The following remained out: center Jason Kelce (elbow), receiver DeVonta Smith (groin), running back Kenneth Gainwell (hip), running back Boston Scott (concussion), safety Jaquiski Tartt (personal reasons), receiver Greg Ward (toe), tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), tackle Le’Raven Clark (hamstring), receiver John Hightower (groin), receiver Jimmy Moreland (ankle), cornerback Kary Vincent (groin), and receiver Keric Wheatfall (hamstring).

Moving up. Sirianni said that he expects to play his starters for one or two series in Friday’s preseason opener against the New York Jets. He could change his mind, of course, or hold out Hurts and other key players. The Eagles’ growing injury list meant that several received promotions in practice. A few starters were also given plays off.

Rookie Cam Jurgens was again in Kelce’s spot. Chachere took most of Harris’ reps with the first-team defense. Rookie safety Reed Blankenship got some looks with the starters as well. Left guard Landon Dickerson watched Sua Opeta in his position during the last period. Rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean continued to get a few snaps with the first team.

First-team standouts. Practice lasted just 59 minutes. Corner Avonte Maddox blitzed from the slot and “sacked” Hurts on the first play of team drills. Hurts hit receiver A.J. Brown on a corner fade route into the end zone during seven-on-sevens. When defenders are turned toward him, Brown will sometimes use “late hands” to prevent corners from getting a bead on the ball, and he did so vs. James Bradberry on the touchdown. Tight end Dallas Goedert found a soft spot in the zone for an intermediate grab.

Hurts had, overall, a decent day without any turnovers and kept the ball for several positive runs.

Reserve standouts. Defensive end Tarron Jackson “sacked” backup quarterback Gardner Minshew from behind. He seems to always pop up my notes. Tight end Noah Togiai is another who has consistently made plays. He snared a Minshew toss with one hand. Receiver Britain Covey caught a pass in between two defenders and hung onto the ball despite a shoulder from corner Zech McPhearson.

Tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a grab over the middle. Minshew hit tight end Jack Stoll over the middle for a nice gain.

Dirty laundry. The session was not without its low moments. The first-unit offense was unable to execute another misdirection screen that was read by the defense. Hurts slapped his hands in apparent frustration afterward. Goedert dropped a pass near the goal line. A Minshew pass that was a touch late went through receiver Lance Lenoir and into the hands of linebacker Christian Ellis. McPhearson was flagged for pass interference. The defensive front jumped offsides twice during one set.

And a few leftovers … The first portion of camp is all but over. The Eagles will hold a walk-through on Thursday ahead of Friday’s game. The players will be given off on Saturday before reconvening on the field for Sunday and Tuesday workouts with another walk-through held in between. … The Eagles will travel to Cleveland on Wednesday for joint practices with the Browns on Aug. 18 and 19. Both scrimmages will start around 2 p.m.