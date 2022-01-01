The Eagles will face the Washington Football Team for the second time in 12 days on Sunday, this time with their eyes firmly focused on a potential playoff berth.

The Birds enter the game in control of their playoff destiny, and will punch their ticket to the postseason with wins Sunday and in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles could also clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win against Washington combined with:

A Minnesota Vikings loss against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

A New Orleans Saints loss at home against the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. OR a San Francisco 49ers win or tie at home against the Houston Texans at 4:05 p.m. (which will air in Philadelphia on CBS3).

Why should Birds fans be rooting for the 49ers to win? It comes down to the potential of a three-way tie for the final two NFC wildcard spots. The 49ers defeated the Eagles earlier this season, so a two-way tie would go to San Francisco. But a three-way tie would turn to the teams’ conference records, which would go the Eagles’ way.

Even if the Eagles end up losing to Washington (the Birds have swept the series four times in the past 10 seasons), Philadelphia could still make it into the playoffs as a 9-8 team, though the odds drop to 35%, according to the New York Times.

The scenarios get complicated this far out, but if the 49ers, Saints, and Vikings all win on Sunday, two things would need to happen in Week 18 for the Eagles to still make it to the postseason:

The Eagles would have to defeat the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, with Dallas potentially playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Chicago Bears would have to beat the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Here’s the overall NFC playoff picture heading into Week 18:

Seed Team Record No. 1 x-Green Bay Packers 12-3 No. 2 x-Dallas Cowboys 11-4 No. 3 y-Los Angeles Rams 11-4 No. 4 x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-4 Wild card y-Arizona Cardinals 10-5 Wild card San Francisco 49ers 8-7 Wild card Eagles 8-7 In the hunt Minnesota Vikings 7-8 Atlanta Falcons 7-8 New Orleans Saints 7-8 Washington Football Team 6-9 x- Clinched division y- Clinched playoff spot

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Eagles-Washington on Sunday:

Eagles (8-7) at Washington (6-9): NFL Week 17

When: Sunday, Jan. 2

Where: FedExField, Landover, Md.

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox29 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Odds: Eagles -3.5, over/under 46.5 points

A moment of silence for John Madden

Prior to kickoff, FedExField and every other NFL stadium will observe a moment of silence for Hall of Fame broadcaster and coach John Madden, who died on Tuesday at age 85.

Madden was arguably the most influential announcer in professional sports, calling NFL games for all four major networks during his 30 years as a broadcaster. Madden educated an entire generation of fans on the ins-and-outs of the game with an entertaining mix of football knowledge and sidestories involving everything from Turduckens to the cockpit of the Goodyear Blimp.

“Madden’s genius was how he taught football. Those booms, that unbuttoned aura of regular guy-dom—all of that was an invitation,” wrote The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis. “It made Madden’s classroom feel like a safe place, where you’d get a little smarter and the professor would never act like he was smarter than you.”

Over the course of his long career, Madden called dozens of Eagles games, which included a fair amount of Philadelphia-Washington matchups. One memorable Madden call was during the 1987 season opener, when former Eagles Hall of Famer Reggie White sacked Washington quarterback Doug Williams, stole the football, and ran it 75 yards for a touchdown.

“The Redskins are going in for a score and the Eagles score!” Madden said. “I don’t know what Buddy Ryan was talking about when he said he has to dominate. Maybe he’s talking about this... White just came in and took the ball away from him!"

Fun fact: Madden was initially drafted by the Eagles in the later rounds of the 1958 NFL draft, but a knee injury during training camp prevented him from ever taking the field as a player.

Five interesting notes about Eagles-Washington

The Eagles have won three consecutive games by 10 or more points for the first time since a five-game streak in 2017. Philadelphia is 15-8 in December and January regular-season games dating to 2017.

The Eagles have run for at least 125 yards in nine consecutive games for the third time in franchise history and the first since 1949. The Birds need 160 rushing yards to set a single-season franchise record, but Washington’s defense is currently ranked No. 8 in the NFL against the run.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 296 yards and a TD and ran for two in the Birds’ Week 15 win against Washington. Hurts could have a big game Sunday against the Football Team’s defense, which is the third-worst in the league against the pass.

Speaking of Hurts, the Pro Bowl alternate is second in the NFL with 100 explosive plays, defined as passing plays of 16-plus yards and rushing plays of 10-plus yards.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had seven catches for a career-high 135 yards in the last meeting.

Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday

Texans (4-11) at 49ers (8-7): 4:05 p.m., CBS3 (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Cardinals (10-5) at Cowboys (11-4): 4:25 p.m., FOX29 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)

Vikings (7-8) at Packers (12-3): 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Kathryn Tappen)

