Eagles superfan Miles Teller to join ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ tonight with Peyton and Eli

Peyton and Eli Manning will welcome some Eagles fandom onto ESPN’s Manningcast tonight when the Birds take on the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Downington native Miles Teller, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Whiplash, will be joining the Manning brothers’ alternative Monday Night Football broadcast tonight on ESPN2, according to sources. It’s unclear when he’ll join the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Philly time.

Advertisement

Teller’s family was frequently on the move during his childhood, jumping from Pennsylvania to Cape May and Delaware before moving to Florida during high school. Despite that, Teller remained a diehard Eagles fan, and is often seen in the stands supporting the Birds at Lincoln Financial Field. He’s also been a regular the past few seasons at Citizens Bank Park during the Phillies’ last two playoff runs.

» READ MORE: Eagles fans will see two familiar faces on ESPN tonight during 'Monday Night Football'

“The number one criteria for the guest is they have to love football,” Peyton recently told John Ourand on The Varsity podcast. “When you get a celebrity to come on, it can’t just be to promote their new movie or book.”

One thing you can probably expect tonight is for Teller to bust out his impersonation of Peyton, which he unveiled in a sketch during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live last year.

As for other guests, the only other person we know will join tonight’s broadcast is Bill Belichick, the former New England Patriots head coach filling his schedule this season with media gigs. Belichick is slated to appear on every Manningcast broadcast this season, and tonight he’ll be at the Linc when he joins the Manning brothers.

As for the Eagles, it’ll be the fifth time the Birds have appeared on the Manningcast, which is in its fourth season at ESPN. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts — who attended the Mannings’ quarterback camp while a sophomore at Alabama — was a guest in 2022, where he revealed he liked to watch game tape of former San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and wore a hoodie with the phrase, “God bless whoever hating on me.”

The Manningcast has been one of the most successful alternative NFL game broadcasts, regularly drawing about a million viewers (last week’s episode only averaged 872,000 viewers, but ESPN2 was also blacked out on DirecTV due to a carriage dispute that was settled Saturday). This year, the Manning brothers will broadcast during 10 Monday Night Football games and a wild-card game during the playoffs, and they’ll also call Super Bowl LXI in 2027, which will air on ABC and ESPN.

Both Peyton and Eli broadcast remotely — Eli from the basement of his home in northern New Jersey, Peyton from a vintage car garage in Denver owned by his friend, Don Saba. Meanwhile, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are in their third season together calling Monday Night Football on ESPN, which will also air tonight in Philadelphia on 6abc thanks to NFL rules requiring games to air on broadcast television in their local markets. King of Prussia native Lisa Salters is also back for her 12th season as Monday Night Football’s sideline reporter, joined by NFL Live host Laura Rutledge.

There’s also former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who joined ESPN this season as a member of the Monday Night Countdown pregame show, which features host Scott Van Pelt and fellow analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears. Kelce and company will begin tonight’s Monday Night Countdown at Xfinity Live! before moving to the sidelines at the Linc.

“If we all make it out alive, I will consider that a win,” Van Pelt told The Inquirer last month. “And if we don’t, then we will have gone out in glory.”

» READ MORE: New ESPN star Jason Kelce debuts on ‘Monday Night Football’: ‘This dude is going to be awesome’

Here’s the full Manningcast schedule for the rest of Monday Night Football this season: