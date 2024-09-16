Coming off their season-opening win in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will face the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) tonight on Monday Night Football.

Not only is it the Eagles home opener at Lincoln Financial Field, Birds fans will see a familiar face leading up to kickoff — former center Jason Kelce, who is part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show this season.

Advertisement

Kelce, who made a memorable debut on Monday Night Football last week, will start tonight at Xfinity Live! before heading into the Linc to finish the broadcast from the sidelines. That might lead to complaints of bias and favoritism from Falcons fans, but Monday Night Countdown host Scott Van Pelt plans to lean into that during tonight’s broadcast.

“We’re all from somewhere. Everyone knows who he played for,” Van Pelt previously told The Inquirer. “There’s no reason to pretend like he doesn’t have passion for this team.”

It also might be the only crack Kelce gets at covering the Eagles this season. For the first time since 2020, the Birds are only scheduled for one Monday Night Football game, though they could get flexed into a second by new TV rules the NFL put in place last season.

Kelce isn’t the only familiar face Birds fans will see prior to kickoff tonight. Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, who will officially retire as a member of the Eagles on Monday, will serve as the team’s honorary captain during the coin toss. He will speak to reporters at a news conference before the game scheduled to take place at 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

“I don’t think there are any words that can sum up what he means to the city. You talk about Rocky, he basically was the Rocky of quarterbacks in the NFL,” Kelce said on 94.1 WIP last week. “It’s just such a Cinderella story. It’s a guy that was unheralded and wasn’t successful at other stops. It feels very much like he was meant to play for the city of Philadelphia.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream tonight’s Eagles game on Monday Night Football:

What time and channel is the Eagles game tonight?

ESPN "Monday Night Football" announcers Joe Buck (left) and Troy Aikman. Read more ESPN Images

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Falcons is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. Fans in the Philly TV market can also tune into the game on 6abc.

Back in the booth for their third season at ESPN (and their 23rd together calling NFL games) are Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, along with King of Prussia native Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines at Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement

Eagles-Falcons will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call tonight’s game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere in the country on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.

Eagles-Falcons will stream on ESPN+, the network’s subscription service.

The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries ESPN, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Advertisement

You can also stream Monday Night Football on NFL+, the leagues subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on 6abc.

Will there be a ‘Manningcast’ tonight?

Jalen Hurts (bottom left) was a guest on the "Manningcast" with Peyton and Eli Manning in 2022. Read more ESPN

Yes, Peyton and Eli Manning will be talking Eagles-Falcons tonight on ESPN2.

The Manning brothers’ alternative Monday Night Football telecast, dubbed the Manningcast, is back for its fourth season. So far the only guest that’s been announced is former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who will join the broadcast remotely from the Linc.

Advertisement

It will be the fifth time Manningcast features the Eagles. During the Eagles’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs last season, Peyton and Eli spoke to former Birds quarterback-turned-Fox NFL analyst Michael Vick, when he admitted he played as Peyton — and not himself — in “Madden” football. Jalen Hurts was also a guest in 2022 (wearing a hoodie with the phrase “God bless whoever hating on me”), when he reacted to a wild video of Hall of Famer Michael Irvin hilariously butchering a Hurts quote about heat and thermostats.

Here’s there “Manningcast” schedule this season:

Week 2: Falcons at Eagles (ESPN2) Week 5: Saints at Chiefs (ESPN2) Week 6: Bills at Jets (ESPN2) Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers (ESPN2, ESPN+) / Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+) Week 8: Giants at Steelers (ESPN2, ESPN+) Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs (ESPN2, ESPN+) Week 11: Texans at Cowboys (ESPN2) Week 12: Ravens at Chargers (ESPN2) Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys (ESPN2, ESPN+) Wild Card Weekend: TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)

An ESPN camera prepares for a shot on 'Monday Night Football.' Read more ESPN Images

The Eagles are only scheduled to play once this season Monday Night Football, but there a chance the Birds could end up on ESPN again thanks to the NFL’s decision to expand flex scheduling last season.

The NFL will be able to flex games between Weeks 12 and 17 (there is no Monday Night Football game in Week 18). With games moving from Sundays to Mondays and vice versa, the NFL must notify teams no later than 12 days in advance of the game.

The NFL also has the ability to flex games in and out of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, but it can only make two changes during the season and they must be used between Weeks 13 and 17 no later than 28 days prior to the game.

Last season, the Eagles’ Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks was flexed from Sunday afternoon to Monday night, a first in NFL history. The move didn’t come without controversy, as fans were forced to change travel plans, hotel bookings, and take days off from work just to attend the game.

“You’re kind of helpless.” said Daniel Matson, who told The Inquirer the shifting date cost him about $1,000. “You either sell your tickets or change your plans.”

Live Eagles coverage

Staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com. Notes and observations about the game can be found at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Five things to read before Eagles-Falcons

Jalen Hurts and Bryonna "Bry" Burrows are now engaged. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

NFC East standings

Eagles 2024 schedule