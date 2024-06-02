62 things about Jason Kelce

Few Philadelphia athletes are as universally loved as Jason Kelce. That’s why when he retired earlier this year after 13 seasons with the Eagles, a pair of Pennsylvania senators attempted to establish Jason Kelce Day on June 2 — or 6 / 2 — to coincide with the No. 62 he wore on the field. While that effort ultimately failed, we couldn’t let 6 / 2 pass without paying tribute to the future Hall of Famer. Keeping with the theme, here are 62 facts about Kelce, from his childhood all the way to his post-football career plans.

1.

Born on Nov. 5, 1987, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

2.

Attended Cleveland Heights High School.

3.

Was both a running back and linebacker in high school and was twice named All-Lake Erie League.

4.

Played baritone saxophone in the symphonic and jazz bands in high school.

5.

Was on the lacrosse team in high school.

6.

Played hockey in high school.

7.

Played college football for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Initially was a walk-on.

8.

In 2008, his brother, Travis, began playing alongside him at Cincinnati.

9.

Ran the fastest 40-yard dash time among offensive linemen at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine, with a 4.89-second time.

10.

His favorite song is “The Cape” by Guy Clark.

11.

Selected by the Eagles in the sixth round (191st overall) of the 2011 NFL draft.

12.

Won one Super Bowl — LII in 2018. The Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33.

13.

Wore a Mummers costume for the entirety of the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, including during his now-legendary speech.

14.

Named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

15.

Earned first-team All-Pro honors six times, the third Eagles player to do so (Chuck Bednarik and Reggie White are the others).

16.

One of only two centers to be named an All-Pro player six times (longtime Steelers center Dermontti Dawson is the other).

17.

Started and played in 193 regular season games, second most in Eagles history, behind only Brandon Graham (195).

18.

Started his 100th straight regular season game with the Eagles in 2020.

19.

Started in 156 consecutive regular season games from 2014 through 2023, an Eagles team record.

20.

Passed Jon Runyan’s streak of 144 games in October 2023.

21.

Started all 12 of the Eagles’ playoff games during his career.

22.

Helped the Eagles win 117 games during his career, including six playoff games (a .573 win percentage).

23.

Played at least 95% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in nine of his 13 seasons.

24.

Played every snap in four seasons.

25.

The last player not named Jason Kelce to start at center for the Eagles? David Molk.

26.

Surrendered just 19 sacks across his 13 seasons, including the playoffs, according to Pro Football Focus.

27.

Signed a new one-year deal with the Eagles worth $14 million in March 2022, making him the highest paid center in the NFL.

28.

Competed at Wing Bowl 22 in 2014. He ate 65 wings in 14 minutes.

29.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s joke about the Eagles corps came to fruition when A.J. Brown, also known as “Swole Batman,” wore a cape on the sidelines. Kelce later dressed in a mask and added Fat Batman to the list.

30.

Travis Kelce, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason made Super Bowl LVII the first to feature two brothers on opposing teams as players. The Eagles lost 38–35.

31.

Posed nude in the 2019 edition of ESPN: The Magazine’s “The Body Issue.”

32.

Appeared in two-part episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, “Charlie’s Home Alone” and “The Gang Wins the Big Game” as Charlie Kelly’s blood-loss hallucination.

33.

Has a serious interest in farming, and spent time learning the ropes (no pun intended) of cattle farming on a ranch in the Ozarks during the summer of 2023.

34.

During the 2022 NFL season, Philadelphia-based studio 9.14 Pictures produced a feature-length documentary examining Kelce’s football career and private life. Kelce was released on Prime Video in September 2023.

35.

Within 24 hours of its release, Kelce became the No. 1 most watched movie on Prime Video in the United States.

36.

Performed alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2023.

37.

Hosts an annual celebrity bartending event for charity at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City.

38.

Collaborated on a Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas, released in December 2022, with Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. The sequel, A Philly Special Christmas Special, was released in December 2023.

39.

With his teammates, sang the national anthem before a 2022 Sixers game.

40.

Participated in WrestleMania XL in 2024 with former Eagles teammate Lane Johnson. They wore Luchador masks.

41.

Met his wife, Kylie McDevitt, on a dating app. His first date with Kylie was at Buffalo Billiards in Old City. They were married on April 14, 2018.

42.

Has three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

43.

Cohosts the podcast New Heights with Travis, where they discuss their playing careers and other topics.

44.

Was a finalist in People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” list in 2023.

45.

Knows Taylor Swift personally.

46.

Lost his Super Bowl ring during a live taping of New Heights in 2024.

47.

Brand partnerships include Campbell’s Soup, Old Spice, and Tide detergent.

48.

Is the founder of the (Be)Philly Foundation, focused on improving the lives of students in the School District of Philadelphia.

49.

Owns a property in Haverford that he purchased for $680,000 and then bought eight acres of land next door.

50.

Owns a home in Sea Isle City..

51.

Made a cameo on Saturday Night Live in 2023, when it was hosted by Travis.

52.

Favorite Philly restaurants are Zahav and the Havertown Grille.

53.

Has a “regular” breakfast order at his local McDonald’s: two sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffins and a black coffee.

54.

Gave a heartbreaking goodbye speech announcing his retirement on March 4.

55.

Nearly drowned in Lake Lanier during a Fourth of July party on a houseboat with former teammate Chad Hall.

56.

Will join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown in the fall as an analyst.

57.

Regularly visits the Eagles facility since his retirement.

58.

Has played for coaches Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni.

59.

Is involved in the Eagles Autism Foundation.

60.

Gifted his wife with a huge sword engraved with her nickname, Princess Kyana, on it for their sixth wedding anniversary.

61.

Is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame starting in 2029.

62.