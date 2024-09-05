Eagles lose Isaiah Rodgers for the Packers game. Expect a bigger role for Quinyon Mitchell.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — After making the trip to South America, Isaiah Rodgers will miss the Eagles game against the Green Bay Packers Friday night because of a hand injury.

The veteran cornerback, who had a chance to play a meaningful role as an outside cornerback in the Eagles’ nickel packages, was a limited participant in practice all week with the injury but was ruled out after the team’s walk-through at Corinthians Arena on Thursday afternoon.

Rodgers appeared to have a brace on his right hand during the portion of Thursday’s session open to the media. The 26-year-old was first sidelined with the injury last week after spending training camp getting the majority of the first-team snaps as the outside cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

The Eagles likely will use first-round rookie Quinyon Mitchell as the second outside corner in base packages, but Mitchell often would bump inside to the slot to facilitate Rodgers playing outside when the team used nickel personnel with an extra defensive back in place of a linebacker.

Earlier this week, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Mitchell has done well learning the two spots and should see plenty of playing time in his NFL debut as a result.

“He’s just played well,” Fangio said Monday. “He’s done a good job picking up his responsibilities, done a good job playing, and he will be out there.”

Second-year corner Kelee Ringo was Rodgers’ main competitor for the “third” cornerback spot in nickel, meaning the former Georgia standout likely will see an increase in playing time with Rodgers sidelined.

Ringo, the Eagles’ 2023 fourth-round pick, started four games as a rookie last season and had a strong training camp. The Eagles could alternatively use Mitchell exclusively on the outside and play either rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean or Avonte Maddox inside.

Rodgers signed with the Eagles in 2023 after a yearlong suspension for gambling led to the Indianapolis Colts releasing the him. He was reinstated in April and quickly rose up the Eagles’ depth chart during organized team activities and training camp. His last regular-season action came at the end of the 2022 season, when he started nine games for the Colts.

