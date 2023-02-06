Jake Tapper mocks New Jersey congressman over Giants’ loss to the Eagles

Lifelong Eagles fan Jake Tapper had a bit of fun with one of his guests Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

During a discussion about the debt ceiling, Tapper asked Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.) about working across the aisle with outspoken New York Giants fan Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D., N.J.) after the Eagles’ 38-7 rout in the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Was their any difficulty working with a Giants fan, Congressman Gottheimer, during that period where the Eagles so ignominiously stomped the Giants,” Tapper asked, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “Did that create any tension?”

“Jake, it was a fun game to watch, wasn’t it?” a smiling Fitzpatrick responded. “But Josh was a good sports, as he is about a lot of things that I one-up him on. This was no different.”

Tapper, of course, is part of an oversize Eagles-loving contingent in the Washington, D.C., press corps that includes New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel, NBC News correspondent Hallie Jackson, Bloomberg News White House correspondent Justin Sink, and CBS News correspondent Robert Costa.

Tapper was in Minneapolis to witness the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in 2018, but won’t be making the trip to Arizona this time around.

49ers receiver betting against ‘lucky’ Eagles in Super Bowl

Talk about holding a grudge.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk didn’t have much positive to say about the Eagles as they prepare for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the Eagles defense holding the 49ers to just 164 total yards during their 31-7 AFC championship game win (in large part because the Birds defense knocked two quarterbacks out of the game), Aiyuk isn’t buying all the hype.

“I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said in a lengthy interview with TheSFNiners on Friday. “They talk about them being a good defense; I’m not sure. I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game, will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances.”

“If I were going to bet on this game, I would take everything that I own, get it in cash, and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs,” Aiyuk said, adding that the Eagles got “extremely lucky” to beat the 49ers.

Aiyuk did have a bit of a sense of humor about losing to the Eagles. At one point during the interview, he held up his camera to show the room he was broadcasting from.

“Look at me, I’m sitting on the couch. I have no room to talk about nobody playing next week,” Aiyuk admitted.