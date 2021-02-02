Neither Hasell nor Kanell asked very much of what any Philadelphia-area reporter would have asked, if given a chance to talk to Hurts. What does he make of Sirianni, after talking to him? Did Sirianni tell him he would get a chance to start? Has Hurts been in contact with Wentz since the end of the season? Does he have any idea of what the new offense will be like? Does Hurts see Johnson’s hiring as a nod toward Hurts?