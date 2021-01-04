“These last four weeks, they’ve been different for me,” he said. “Mentally, a grind, I’ve embraced it and I’ve loved it. Obviously, I love winning more than anything. ... I’ve been so invested in that ... I’ve kind of gotten to the point where nothing else matters. How can I grow into the player that I know I can be? What does it look like? Who’s around me? Who’s going to help me get there? Just finding that, I think that’s where my head is. Just all about growth.”