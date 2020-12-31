“I hadn’t heard that, from a coaching standpoint,” Hurts said. “Overall execution is something I’m always about, whether that’s trusting the timing of a receiver running his route, at a certain time, trusting the time the offensive line is going to give me to do my job -- all those things, us working together. Them expecting me to be at a certain point within the pocket. ... We talk about all of those things and we try to get those things right. ... We’re working on all of it, everything.”