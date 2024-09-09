How former Eagles reacted to the team’s Week 1 win over the Packers: ‘Thank you Giants 😂😂😂😂'

The Eagles are heading into Week 2 at 1-0 after taking down the Packers in Brazil, 34-29.

Among those following along with fans back home were a number of former Eagles, tuning in to support the Birds and posting on social media to share their live thoughts on how the game was going.

Here are a few of the best reactions …

Jason Kelce shouted out members of the offensive line every time one of them pulled a key block, including his replacement, Cam Jurgens. Postgame, Kelce acknowledged the sloppiness of the first few drives on offense but overall called it a “great first game of the year.”

LeSean McCoy, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher who will go into the Eagles Hall of Fame later this season, got his first look at new Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley, in Game 1, and let’s just say he was impressed.

McCoy, who like Barkley played high school and college football in the state (University of Pittsburgh) even got a few digs in at the rival Giants after Barkley’s three touchdown debut.

Perhaps McCoy was so happy because he had made a $1,000 bet with former Packer James Jones, who made good on the bet and paid up live on air during The Facility on FS1.

In addition to Barkley, the field conditions at Corinthians Arena drew attention from everyone from Eagles fans to LeBron James — but for all the wrong reasons. Former Eagle Chris Long also chimed in postgame about the state of the field.

“The grass was awful,” Chris Long said on his podcast, Green Light. “At the end of the game as an Eagles fan, you’re like, ‘Here we go again.’ One guy slips, we know it didn’t go so well for them in the Super Bowl with bad sod. And the NFL is honestly [expletive] culpable there. You send these guys 10 hours, the first game in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s a banner for the league, Friday Night. The NFL’s got to be careful. Protect the product.”

Long also defended Jalen Carter after Packers quarterback Jordan Love was injured on the final drive of the game while being tackled by Carter.

There’s still plenty for the Birds to work on both sides of the ball, but overall, it was a successful Week 1. Next week at the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will officially retire with the Eagles, so we’ll close it with his message after Friday’s win.