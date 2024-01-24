Jason Kelce signed jerseys at a local McDonald’s, and then they got his order wrong

After the Eagles were eliminated in the wild-card game against Tampa Bay, Jason Kelce stopped by his local McDonald’s in Broomall and signed a kelly green Eagles jersey for Danielle Bonham, an employee Kelce had met a few times over the years.

The photo immediately went viral, as the previous photos of Bonham and Kelce had in years prior.

Kelce shared the story from his perspective on New Heights on Wednesday.

“I just went to McDonald’s like I usually do and Danielle had a jersey, and I was like, ‘Of course I’ll sign your jersey, Danielle,” Kelce said. “...I don’t just have signed jerseys in the back of my car, but I might start doing this. After seeing the joy on Danielle’s face this might be something that I try to institute in the future.

“The first time I ever pulled up to this McDonald’s, Danielle was taking my order and she started crying profusely. She is a huge Birds fan. Danielle is awesome.”

Some of the reporting called Bonham Kelce’s favorite McDonald’s employee, but Kelce, who frequents the Broomall McDonald’s, said he appreciates all of the employees at the location and couldn’t pick a favorite.

The staff gave him photos and cards in honor of his potential retirement.

“I love all my Broomall McDonald’s employees,” Kelce said. “I can’t do that to any of the other wonderful workers. Danielle is definitely one of my favorite fans. She’s awesome, she always gives me these photographs of her and all the other employees. They gave me some nice cards, she wrote me a wonderful letter about how much she appreciated me being an Eagle. ... I have more photos of Danielle in my car than I do my wife.”

But, Kelce said, in the excitement of the moment, the staff messed up his order — which is usually two sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffins and a hot or iced coffee.

“Danielle checked with me, because she knows my order, she said ‘Do you want iced or hot coffee today?’ and I said ‘I will take hot coffee,’” Kelce explained. “I get up to the window after Danielle, where they give you your food, and they hand me what I think is an iced coffee. I take a sip of it, and it’s the best damn coffee I’ve ever tasted in my life, it’s so good, it takes me a second to realize this isn’t coffee — this is pure sugar, high fructose corn syrup, Coca-Cola — and it was delicious.”

The mix-up just made Kelce’s day even better, since he said he feels guilty ordering soda, but could happily drink one he received by mistake.

“I can’t order a large Coke, I gotta get a large coffee or something I can live with myself for getting,” Kelce said. “But if you surprise me with a Coke? The rest of the day I was so happy because I got to sign Danielle’s jersey and I got a large Coke!”