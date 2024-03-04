Here’s how Eagles teammates, coaches, and fans reacted to Jason Kelce’s retirement

Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement Monday after 13 seasons with the Eagles.

During an emotional retirement speech, Kelce broke down several times while sharing the memories that made his time with the Birds special, thanking his family, the fans, his teammates, and coaches in an almost hour-long press conference.

His teammates, past and present, shared the love right back on social media after the official announcement.

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who Kelce said in the press conference was “the one person in the building” who believed in him his whole career and kept him around in 2016, took to social media to thank Kelce in return.

Other current and former NFL players also took to social media to celebrate Kelce’s likely Hall of Fame career.

2024 NFL draft prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson, an offensive lineman from Oregon, shouted out Jason as one of his inspirations.

And of course, there were the fans.

Some called for a Kelce statue.

Others lamented the unfortunate end to his career, with the Eagles’ collapse and loss in the Wild Card to Tampa Bay.

Kelce’s newest fanbase, the Swifties, who fell in love with him in 2023 after Travis started dating Taylor Swift, made video edits of Kelce’s career highlights to some of Swift’s iconic songs.

Forever an Eagles legend.