An Eagles fan told Jordan Mailata to stop singing Christmas carols. He thinks that’s ‘hilarious.’

Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce recently released “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” the Eagles’ charity Christmas album and a follow-up to last season’s “A Philly Special Christmas.” The new album has produced a number one hit, and was one of the top-selling vinyl records in the country last week.

Mailata especially is known a prolific — and talented — singer, having also made an appearance on “The Masked Singer” in 2022.

But, with the Birds now having lost two straight to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, fans’ patience for the lighter moments is running thin. Mailata shared on 94WIP on Tuesday that someone shouted to him that “you need stop with the damn Christmas carols and learn to pass block.”

» READ MORE: A lost Reggie White interview comes to light in a new ‘30 for 30′ documentary

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts threw for just 197 yards on 18-of-27 attempts, with no touchdowns against Dallas. He also took one sack. Per PFF, Mailata had a 64.9 pass blocking grade, lower than guard Landon Dickerson but higher than Johnson, Kelce, and Cam Jurgens. Three fumbles, one from Hurts and one each from DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, doomed the Birds offensively. They failed to score an offensive touchdown against the Cowboys and managed just two against the 49ers.

But Mailata is taking the fan’s criticism in stride.

“That was hilarious,” he said. “I’ve been in Philly a long time, so I knew that was going to come around, I ain’t going to lie to you. When it did, I was like ah, you kind of manifested it. But that was funny, I ain’t gonna lie. That was funny.

“Philly is a prideful city, and they feel like they’re out there with us on the field. So, I get it, I totally get it.”

» READ MORE: Regrading the Eagles: Is the offensive scheme helping Jalen Hurts enough?

Mailata and the Eagles have been good sports about all the criticism facing the team, including the “run the ball” sign from last week. This week, however, he thinks fans took it a bit far.

“Nothing like showing up to work with two trash cans outside the building, right?” 94WIP host Ike Reese said.

“That’s where I draw the line,” Mailata joked.