To fans, Barnett’s injury might be more concerning. The Eagles’ 2017 first-round pick has played reasonably well, and he just turned 24 in June, but he hasn’t had the breakthrough season that seemed pending when he flashed in limited playing time as a rookie. Barnett missed 10 games in 2018 because of shoulder surgery, and much of last season, he was bothered by leg problems, though he compiled 6 1/2 sacks and missed only two games.