Among the early injuries reported by the Eagles as they began practicing with pads this week were two that seemed most concerning — the pec strain that apparently will keep new defensive tackle Javon Hargrave off the field for at least a few weeks, and the “lower body” injury to defensive end Derek Barnett, which the NFL Network has said is an ankle sprain.
Hargrave assured fans Monday evening via social media that he will be ready for the start of the season, Sept. 13 at Washington, and as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz noted in a Tuesday Zoom session with reporters, Hargrave plays a fairly uncomplicated position and he isn’t going to be at a loss in the Eagles’ scheme, even if he hasn’t practiced much when the season starts.
To fans, Barnett’s injury might be more concerning. The Eagles’ 2017 first-round pick has played reasonably well, and he just turned 24 in June, but he hasn’t had the breakthrough season that seemed pending when he flashed in limited playing time as a rookie. Barnett missed 10 games in 2018 because of shoulder surgery, and much of last season, he was bothered by leg problems, though he compiled 6 1/2 sacks and missed only two games.
Teammates have lauded his dedication this offseason; Brandon Graham warned reporters to “watch out” for Barnett. But when pads went on, he was off the field and “week-to-week.”
The Eagles need for Barnett to be not just pretty good, but a star. Graham and Vinny Curry, brought back one more time on Aug. 7, are both 32 years old. There are no other high-profile, first- or second-round D-ends on the roster.
Schwartz told reporters he isn’t concerned.
“There’s a toll that comes [with such a physical position]. Derek plays so hard and so wide open,” Schwartz said. “He doesn’t take any plays off. I still am very pleased with where Derek is. And I think he’s going to have an outstanding year this year.”
Schwartz said something unrelated that fans might want to tuck away for later: “Linebacker and safety are two of the most difficult positions to get up to speed with. That’s including having a full offseason program for rookies, OTAs, minicamp and a full preseason schedule. So their learning has to be accelerated.”
The Eagles’ linebacking group is the team’s least experienced unit, and they are hoping for a contribution at safety from rookie K’Von Wallace. Jalen Mills is projected as a starting safety, as he transitions from cornerback.