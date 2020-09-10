Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic breaks down tonight’s game.
Las Vegas -- Welcome to the GREATEST day EVER in the HISTORY of sports betting.
We got the opening night of the NFL. Lakers vs. Rockets in the NBA. Vegas vs. Dallas on the ice. Miami-Florida vs. UAB on the college football board. A dozen MLB games. The Safeway Open golf tournament in Napa, Calif. Naomi Osaka vs. Jennifer Brady, and Serena vs. Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals at the U.S. Open.
(Deep breath) There’s also Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lens in France’s Ligue 1. Seattle vs. San Jose on the MLS board. And if you’re really desperate, you can drop a few Euros on Primoz Roglic from Slovenia (he is wearing the maillot jaune or yellow jersey at the moment) to win the Tour de France.
Let’s kick it off with the NFL game tonight. Wish everybody could pull up a chair and sit next to me, and look at my screen that shows the lines from more than 25 sportsbooks here in Vegas and around the world.
Everyone knows that the elusive search for a MIDDLE where you can win both sides of your wager is never ending. Looking at the screen, I’m seeing the Chiefs mostly -9 points against the Texans. Would call that the consensus line. However, I’m also seeing a -10 at a couple of spots, and even a -10.5 at one joint offshore.
So, naturally, I’m gonna buy Kaycee at -9, then grab Houston at +10.5. If the game falls 10, we win BOTH SIDES! BANG! And if you’re not familiar with KEY numbers, after 3 (14.5%), 7 (9.2%) and 6 (6.2%), 10 (5.6%) is very desirable.
If you don’t have the ability to shop 25 sportsbooks, you’re probably wondering which side we’re on. Not really thrilled with either side here, although Kaycee should be able to post the W. However, most people are gonna look back at last season’s playoff game when the Chiefs blasted the Texans, 51-31. Eighty-two points. That spells Over. But that ain’t gonna happen tonight. Houston will be looking to chew up clock and keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands, with a bunch of running plays as well as short little dink & dunk screen plays.
The Texans ran the ball 42% of their snaps last season and should come close to that number again. So, gonna drop a few pennies on Under 54.5, and get ready to study for the remaining 15 games on Sunday and Monday.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Chiefs
Les Bowen: Chiefs
Paul Domowitch: Chiefs
Marcus Hayes: Texans
Jeff McLane: Texans
EJ Smith: Texans
Vegas Vic: Chiefs
Thursday
Favorite * Open * Current * (O/U) * Underdog
CHIEFS * 9.5 * 9 * (54.5) * Texans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday
Favorite * Open * Current * (O/U) * Underdog
PATRIOTS * 6 * 6.5 * (42.5) * Dolphins, 1 p.m.
RAVENS * 9 * 8.5 * (48.5) * Browns, 1 p.m.
BILLS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (39.5) * Jets, 1 p.m.
Raiders * PK * 2 * (47.5) * PANTHERS, 1 p.m.
Seahawks * 1 * 1.5 * (48.5) * FALCONS, 1 p.m.
Eagles * 6 * 6 * (43.5) * REDSKINS, 1 p.m.
LIONS * 1 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Bears, 1 p.m.
Colts * 7.5 * 8 * (45.5) * JAGUARS, 1 p.m.
VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3 * (46.5) * Packers, 1 p.m.
Chargers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (43.5) * BENGALS, 4:05 p.m.
49ERS * 8 * 7.5 * (47.5) * Cards, 4:25 p.m.
SAINTS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (49.5) * Bucs, 4:25 p.m.
Cowboys * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * RAMS, 8:20 p.m.
Monday
Favorite * Open * Current * (O/U) * Underdog
Steelers * 3.5 * 5.5 * (48.0) * GIANTS, 7:15 p.m.
BRONCOS * 2.5 * PK * (41.5) * Titans, 10:10 p.m.
Weekly best bets in parentheses
1. Vegas Vic (13-6), 142-118-7, .552
2. Jeff McLane (11-7-1), 140-120-7, .537
3. Marcus Hayes (11-7-1), 137-123-7, .526
4. Paul Domowitch (6-11-2), 133-127-7, .511
5. Marc Narducci (9-9-1), 132-128-7, .507
6. Les Bowen (8-10-1), 132-128-7, .507
7. Ed Barkowitz (9-10), 124-136-7, .476
Note: EJ Smith has taken Marc Narducci’s place in 2020-21.
- Eagles at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)
- Chargers at Bengals, 4:05 p.m., CBS3 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
- Buccaneers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. Fox29 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
- Cowboys at Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
- Steelers at Giants, 7:10 p.m., ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
- Titans at Broncos, 10:20 p.m., ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters)