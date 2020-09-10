If you don’t have the ability to shop 25 sportsbooks, you’re probably wondering which side we’re on. Not really thrilled with either side here, although Kaycee should be able to post the W. However, most people are gonna look back at last season’s playoff game when the Chiefs blasted the Texans, 51-31. Eighty-two points. That spells Over. But that ain’t gonna happen tonight. Houston will be looking to chew up clock and keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands, with a bunch of running plays as well as short little dink & dunk screen plays.