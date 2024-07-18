The Kelce brothers’ new cereal, Kelce Mix, has a launch date. Here’s what it looks like and when it arrives.

The Kelce brothers have teased a new cereal partnership with General Mills a few times over the last few months, and the brand officially confirmed Thursday that Kelce Mix will be hitting shelves in September.

The official Kelce Mix cereal will be a combination of three popular General Mills cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs — which also happen to be three of the brothers’ personal favorites.

“We were like, this is going to be terrible, but it’s good,” Jason Kelce said at the Cannes Lions festival in June. “Trust me, I don’t know why it works, but it works.”

The new boxes will have the Kelce brothers’ faces on the front, and a cartoon depiction of the two brothers on the back.

Boxes of other cereals — Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese’s Puffs — will be marked as Kelce’s Picks, and feature small photos of the brothers on a banner. The cereals will be available nationwide.

“I’ve said that I’d eat a whole box of Reese’s Puffs cereal in one sitting, and while I stand by that, our creation might just be the new MVP of the cereal aisle,” said Travis Kelce in a statement. “We’d go through two to three boxes of our favorite cereals a week when we were growing up, so being able to team up with General Mills now is a full circle moment for us.”

The custom cereal is just the latest partnership for the retired Eagles center, who also got his face on a Campbell’s soup can earlier this year.

“I’m probably more busy than I’ve ever been,” Jason said ahead of his annual celebrity bartending event Wednesday in Sea Isle. “Part of that is because it’s more chaotic and I travel a lot more, the things that I’m signing on for are all over the place.”

The brothers also filmed a promotional video, partaking in a Cereal Training Camp, which hasn’t been released. But we do know one thing — they ate a ton of cereal for it.

“I haven’t eaten that much cereal in such a long time. It was unbelievable,” Jason said of the video on the June 5 episode of New Heights.

