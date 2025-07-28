Saquon Barkley advocated for Lane Johnson to join him in Madden’s exclusive ‘99 Club.’ It worked.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is Madden 26’s cover star, but he’s not the only Eagle with a 99 rating in the latest edition of EA Sports’ popular football franchise.

Thirteen seasons into his career, Lane Johnson finally received a 99 rating in Madden 26, becoming just the fourth Eagle to earn the game’s top score, following Brian Dawkins and David Akers, along with Barkley.

“[A] 99 is cool because as a kid and even as an adult — I’m embarrassed to admit that — I make myself 99 anyway,” Barkley said in June when he was unveiled as the game’s latest cover athlete.

But Barkley, who became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards last season, was adamant that another one of his teammates should also earn a 99.

“I will say this, I am the first Eagles 99 offensive player. I know some Madden people are in the room, so definitely Lane Johnson, he’s about due. I think Lane Johnson is the best football player in the NFL, so Lane Johnson should get a 99 pretty soon, in my humble opinion.”

Madden listened. And on Monday, Johnson was unveiled as one of the seven members in the newest class of the “99 Club,” along with Barkley, Lamar Jackson, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, and Myles Garrett.

Barkley got to present Johnson with the “99 Club” chain at the team’s training facilities.

Johnson is one of just three offensive tackles to earn a 99 rating since 2020, alongside Cowboys guard Zack Martin and 49ers tackle Trent Williams, who earned the rating twice.

Just last week, as the Eagles opened training camp, Barkley again sang Johnson’s praises, saying he’s “definitely a Hall of Famer, first ballot.”

Madden honored Barkley in June by decking out Geno’s Steaks in South Philly in his honor, temporarily renaming it “Steakquon’s” as it unveiled his reverse hurdle as the game’s cover.

“It’s amazing to be on the cover of Madden‚” Barkley said, adding that he isn’t worried about the infamous Madden curse. “It’s something that you dream about as a kid. There’s a lot of accolades that you want in your football career, and Madden is definitely one of them.

“I’m excited, I know Philly is excited, and I’m happy to be able to have the cover be this iconic play, in kelly green. I know how much kelly green means to the city of Philadelphia, and I know my teammates are excited. They showed me so much love.”