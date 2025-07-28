Jalen Hurts dodges the media and becomes first NFL player to endorse Sprite in new commercial

Since winning Super Bowl LIX MVP, Jalen Hurts has been everywhere.

The Eagles quarterback has been the focus of major campaigns with the Jordan Brand, and he just became the first NFL player to endorse Sprite in a new commercial poking fun at Hurts’ stoic demeanor and bad questions from reporters.

Hurts isn’t the only Eagle swimming in partnership opportunities since the Super Bowl win.

Cooper DeJean has become a fan favorite, hosting and participating in celebrity charity events, starting a new podcast, Exciting Mics, with Reed Blankenship, and even partnering with a Korean beauty brand. Saquon Barkley is on the cover of Madden 26 and was spotted stepping out at the Met Gala. Brandon Graham released a children’s book (and Hurts has one on the way).

But these Eagles aren’t letting the opportunities distract them from what lies ahead. The group internalized Hurts’ signature slogan: Keep the main thing the main thing.

“People think just because like Madden or Met Gala or SNL, not stealing Jalen’s fire here, but the main thing’s got to be the main thing,” Barkley said in June. “I’ve been to work every single day. I haven’t missed a day. I’m working my butt off, trying to get better, buying into what Coach is telling me, and practicing my tail off.

“All this stuff is cool, but I’m still doing what I was doing the year prior, and still focusing on football, because I know if you don’t go out there and jump over someone backward or rush for 2,000 yards, you’re probably not on the Madden cover. That’s just how it works.”