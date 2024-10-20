"// Pinned <p>Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Giants today:</p> <p><strong>What time and channel is the Eagles game today?</strong></p> <p>Today's game between the Eagles and Giants is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez will be in the booth for Fox.</p> <p>Eagles-Giants will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.</p> <p>Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in <a href=https://www.inquirer.com/topic/atlantic-city>Atlantic City</a>, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.</p> <p>Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app.</p> <p><strong>Where can I stream Eagles-Giants</strong></p> <p>Eagles-Giants will stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to login with your cable provider.</p> <p>The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.</p> <p>If you live in the Philadelphia TV market, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.</p> <p>If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.</p>"