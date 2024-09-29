"// Pinned <p>The Eagles missed a number of key players Sunday, including offensive lineman Lane Johnson (concussion) and wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion). During the game, a few more players were banged up.</p> <p>Safety Reed Blankenship left the game with an unspecified illness and didn't return.</p> <p>Center Cam Jurgens and defensive tackle Jalen Carter both left the game with cramps.</p> <p>Wide receiver Johnny Wilson left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. His current status is unknown.</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"