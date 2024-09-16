Eagles news: New ESPN star Jason Kelce back in Philly; latest injury updates and predictions

Eagles injury report: A.J.Brown out, Johnny Wilson questionable

The Eagles ruled out A.J. Brown with a hamstring injury on Sunday ahead of their Monday night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown, the team’s top receiver, popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice. Coach Nick Sirianni said that Brown’s hamstring “got a little tight” and held him back as a “cautionary” measure. Brown, 27, did not participate in practice on Saturday and was initially listed as questionable on the injury report before he was downgraded on Sunday afternoon.