Eagles news: New ESPN star Jason Kelce back in Philly; latest injury updates and predictions
Eagles injury report: A.J.Brown out, Johnny Wilson questionable
The Eagles ruled out A.J. Brown with a hamstring injury on Sunday ahead of their Monday night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Brown, the team’s top receiver, popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant in practice. Coach Nick Sirianni said that Brown’s hamstring “got a little tight” and held him back as a “cautionary” measure. Brown, 27, did not participate in practice on Saturday and was initially listed as questionable on the injury report before he was downgraded on Sunday afternoon.
New ESPN star Jason Kelce will be back in Philly tonight for Eagles-Falcons
Coming off their season-opening win in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will face the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) tonight on Monday Night Football.
Not only is it the Eagles home opener at Lincoln Financial Field, Birds fans will see a familiar face leading up to kickoff — former center Jason Kelce, who is part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show this season.
Eagles fans have already begun to tailgate
How to watch and stream Eagles-Falcons tonight
Tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Falcons is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. Fans in the Philly TV market can also tune into the game on 6abc.
Back in the booth for their third season at ESPN (and their 23rd together calling NFL games) are Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, along with King of Prussia native Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines at Lincoln Financial Field. Joining Salters this season is NFL Live host Laura Rutledge.
Eagles 2024 NFL schedule
Week 1: Eagles 34, Packers 29
Week 2: Falcons at Eagles, Monday, Sept. 16, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 3: Eagles at Saints, Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: Browns at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 7: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 8: Eagles at Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 9: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 10: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 11: Commanders at Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)
Week 12: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Nov. 24, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 13: Eagles at Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 14: Panthers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 15: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 17: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 18: Giants at Eagles, TBD