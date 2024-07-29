Eagles training camp live updates: Birds return to practice after off day; latest roster battles and injury updates
The Eagles were off on Sunday, but they're back at the NovaCare Complex on Monday as training camp rolls on.
The Eagles are back on the practice field Monday after an off day on Sunday.
Nick Sirianni will speak to the media around 9:40 a.m., before practice begins at 10 a.m. After practice, select players will be available to the media.
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (leg cramps) was back at practice this weekend after being carted inside on Thursday. Offensive lineman Brett Toth (hamstring) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) remained out.
The Eagles only open practice of the summer is Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Birds' first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Ravens — and their only home preseason game is Aug. 24 against the Vikings.
How did Jalen Hurts look over the weekend?
The Eagles were off on Sunday, but Jalen Hurts had another solid practice on Saturday. However, he wasn’t as sharp as he was on the first two days. There was blame to sprinkle around when there were offensive failures. The protection wasn’t always sound and some receivers didn’t run crisp routes. But he also missed some throws and there was a lot of tucking and scrambling.
One pass I would have liked to see Hurts complete came on an A.J. Brown dig route. He can work the middle of the field, especially to his receivers on slants and Dallas Goedert in between the seams. But Hurts can sometimes live too long on the margins. Anyway, I’m not sure if Brown eased up on his route or the pass was simply off, but when Hurts is hitting his receivers in stride on those plays, the Eagles offense has hummed.
Can Parris Campbell crack the Eagles' roster?
As Parris Campbell felt his NFL career teeter in the balance, he and his wife prayed for patience.
The new Eagles wide receiver endured 12 months of on-field adversity, falling far enough down the New York Giants’ depth chart that he didn’t even dress for the final five games of the 2023 season.
Tyler Steen leaves, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. returns
Right guard Tyler Steen left practice midway through the workout. I didn’t see him leave, but he apparently walked off on his own. The Eagles didn’t update his condition. Darrian Kinnard was bumped up into his spot with the first unit. The projected starting offensive line was together for the first time with left guard Landon Dickerson cleared to be a full participant. Dickerson and right tackle Lane Johnson were given various snaps off. Mekhi Becton had been filling in for the former, but when he took Johnson’s place, rookie Trevor Keegan was at left guard.
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was back at practice after leg cramps forced him to be carted inside at the end of Thursday’s session. Offensive lineman Brett Toth (hamstring) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) remained out.
— Jeff McLane