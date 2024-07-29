Eagles training camp live updates: Birds return to practice after off day; latest roster battles and injury updates

How did Jalen Hurts look over the weekend?

The Eagles were off on Sunday, but Jalen Hurts had another solid practice on Saturday. However, he wasn’t as sharp as he was on the first two days. There was blame to sprinkle around when there were offensive failures. The protection wasn’t always sound and some receivers didn’t run crisp routes. But he also missed some throws and there was a lot of tucking and scrambling.

One pass I would have liked to see Hurts complete came on an A.J. Brown dig route. He can work the middle of the field, especially to his receivers on slants and Dallas Goedert in between the seams. But Hurts can sometimes live too long on the margins. Anyway, I’m not sure if Brown eased up on his route or the pass was simply off, but when Hurts is hitting his receivers in stride on those plays, the Eagles offense has hummed.