here comes a time when an eagle needs to sit down and really reflect on his career. Was it as fulfilling as he hoped it would be? Could he continue a little longer? Or is it time to hang it up and enjoy retirement? No, we’re not talking about former Eagles center Jason Kelce. We’re talking about a different national treasure: the bald eagle. After 25 years of traveling coast-to-coast, Challenger, the first bald eagle in U.S. history trained to fly in major sports stadiums and arenas, made his last free-flight appearance in 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field. Now, with Challenger off enjoying retirement, it’s time for another bird ready to step in — or in this case fly in — and embrace that next-bird-up mentality. Enter Lincoln, the 27-year-old bald eagle that has accepted the challenge and everything that comes with it, from 10-hour car rides to dogs interrupting his training sessions. — Ariel Simpson